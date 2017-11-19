Michigan State's Miles Bridges (22) dunks off an alley-oop against Stony Brook's Jordan McKenzie, left, during the first half. Sunday. The sophomore left in the second half of the Spartans' 93-71 victory after appearing to twist his ankle. (Photo: Al Goldis, Associated Press)

East Lansing — Using a matchup with Stony Brook to bounce back from a loss to top-ranked Duke, Michigan State worked out some of its kinks en route to a 93-71 victory on Sunday.

It wasn’t a smooth ride for the Spartans as Stony Brook (0-4) was hitting its shots early on, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range. At one point, the Seawolves held a 22-15 lead, but the Spartans went on an 18-8 run to end the first half with a 44-38 advantage.

Michigan State (2-1) took the lead with 3:33 to play in the first and never looked back.

After allowing 25 offensive rebounds to Duke on Tuesday, Tom Izzo made it a point of emphasis to crash the boards at practice this week and the Spartans responded, winning the battle on the boards, 41-25.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 93, Stony Brook 71

The biggest concern as the game progressed wasn’t the rebounding battle, but rather the injury to star sophomore Miles Bridges. He was fouled on a drive late in the second half and twisted his ankle in the process. He went to the locker room after the injury and didn’t return, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds.

Nick Ward led the Spartans with 22 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double of the season, and Josh Langford added 19.

Although the matchup with Stony Brook was considered part of the Phil Knight Invitational, or PK80, as a campus game, it had no effect on the tournament bracket.

Elijah Olaniyi had 16 points and Akwasi Yeboah added 15 for Stony Brook.

Michigan State will travel to Oregon for the rest of the PK80, opening with DePaul on Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer