CLOSE

Matt Charboneau and Lynn Henning break down Michigan State's win over Maryland. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — Brian Allen let out a little chuckle Saturday night as he quickly contemplated a question following Michigan State’s 17-7 win over Maryland.

He and the Spartans had just slogged through another nasty night, running the ball effectively enough to get past the Terrapins and win for the eighth time this season. It put Michigan State in a position to close the regular season with nine wins should it come up with another victory next week at Rutgers.

And it was that number that was at the crux of the question  nine.

Allen was asked, if someone said to him before the season the Spartans would have a chance win nine games heading into the final week would he think they were crazy.

“Not that crazy, but I don’t think you guys would have been telling me that,” Allen said.

He’s right. Nobody was picking Michigan State to win nine games, and if you took an honest survey, plenty inside the program probably weren’t, either.

More: Michigan State: Five things we learned vs. Maryland

More: Michigan State moves up, Michigan drops out of polls

That’s not to say there wasn’t belief in the program that the Spartans would bounce back quickly from the 3-9 mess that was 2016 followed by an equally challenging offseason. But reaching a bowl game was more of a realistic goal, not still being in the hunt for the division in the final weeks.

But that’s where Michigan State was heading into Saturday. And while the division officially went to Ohio State by the end of the day, the victory over Maryland still gives the Spartans a chance to flip their record to 9-3, head to a bowl game somewhere warm and get a shot at winning 10 games.

That can only be defined as a success.

“We had a lot of confidence going into this season,” said Allen, who’s been a Big Ten champion and played in the College Football Playoff. “We had high expectations for ourselves. Every one we had we didn’t meet, necessarily, so you adjust and do the best you can now. But we knew we’d be able to have a good year this year and we knew we’d come together and win games like this and get the ball rolling again.

“So, we were excited and if someone was to say that to me, yeah, that’d be good.”

It has been good most of the season. Perfect? No, but considering where this program was at this time last year, it’s no less impressive.

Coach Mark Dantonio described his team as “workmanlike,” one that has ground out wins in a fashion that might not be exciting but has certainly been effective. And it has put the program back on a clear path to being a consistent contender in the Big Ten East.

“I think last year was not normal, it was something that a lot of things go into that,” Dantonio explained. “Just like there’s a lot of things that go into a Rose Bowl year, things got to go well. Then some years they don’t go as well. Sometimes you get injuries or you have situations. Last year we had three quarterbacks and every one of them got hurt. We lost games. Our linebackers were out, things of that nature.

“It takes a toll on you, I think, in terms of an emotional toll on you as well. When you win games, you win them close, that’s a positive. That’s an emotional positive, you always feel like you’re going to be able to get to win.”

More: Henning: Spartans style prevails in 'tough' conditions

The Spartans have started to get that feeling once again. It’s the same feeling they’ve had for the bulk of Dantonio’s tenure. It’s one that permeated the program as it won 36 games and two Big Ten titles from 2013-15.

It’s also one that disappeared last season and one many thought would take some time to get back. Most were wrong.

“Very proud of our football team because it’s a bounce-back year,” Dantonio said. “Usually when you have those types of years like that, there’s a lot of, I don’t know, there’s just a good feeling about it.”

That feeling won’t likely go away next week as Michigan State faces a Rutgers team that has been better this season but still has just two conference wins. The Spartans will need to continue to run the ball while rediscovering a passing game that got washed away against Maryland. And the young defense will need to keep making strides.

Where it goes from there is anyone’s guess. The Spartans are young and should be right back in the mix next season. Until then, they’re focused on completing an unexpected reversal.

“Now we are feeling good and next week we have a chance to flip the script and go from 3-9 to 9-3,” Allen said. “So it’s exciting.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Wisconsin (11-0, 8-0) – The Badgers finally got
1. Wisconsin (11-0, 8-0) – The Badgers finally got a win over a ranked opponent, wearing down Michigan to remain unbeaten. Jonathan Taylor ran for 132 yards for the Badgers, who have locked up the Big Ten West and a spot in the conference title game. They finish with Minnesota before preparing to face Ohio State with a spot in the College Football Playoff likely on the line. Last week: 1.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State (9-2, 7-1) – The win over Illinois was
2. Ohio State (9-2, 7-1) – The win over Illinois was about what was expected as the Buckeyes scored 28 points in the first quarter and were never challenged. The win locked up the Big Ten East title for the Buckeyes, who will take on Wisconsin in the conference title game. Before that, however, they head to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. Last week: 2.  Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
Fullscreen
3. Northwestern (8-3, 6-2) – The usual suspects led
3. Northwestern (8-3, 6-2) – The usual suspects led the Wildcats in a drubbing of Minnesota. Quarterback Clayton Thorson threw for three touchdowns while running back Justin Jackson gained 166 yards. The Wildcats have now won six straight games and head into the final week of the season with a trip to Illinois and looking to improve their bowl standing. Last week: 3.  David Banks, Getty Images
Fullscreen
4. Michigan State (8-3, 6-2) – The Spartans bounced
4. Michigan State (8-3, 6-2) – The Spartans bounced back from last week’s ugly loss to Ohio State by getting the job done at home against Maryland. They did nothing through the air but ran for 271 yards as LJ Scott gained 147 yards and scored a touchdown. The Spartans close the season at Rutgers with a chance to land a solid bowl bid. Last week: 4.  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – Saquon Barkley led an offensive
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – Saquon Barkley led an offensive explosion in a win over Nebraska by gaining 224 total yards and scoring three touchdowns, giving him a program-record 39. The defense had its troubles slowing the Cornhuskers but it was just enough as the Nittany Lions head to Maryland to close out the season with their eye on a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 5.  Chris Knight, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Michigan (8-3, 5-3) – Getting a big win on the road
6. Michigan (8-3, 5-3) – Getting a big win on the road continues to be elusive for the Wolverines as they played Wisconsin tough but in the end their offense couldn’t get rolling. QB Brandon Peters was lost to an apparent head injury and his status remains unclear heading into the regular-season finale at home next week against Ohio State. Last week: 6.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers, a team that played
7. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers, a team that played some of the best in the conference tough all season, is now on a winning streak after shutting out Rutgers a week after knocking off Illinois. The Hoosiers now find themselves in position to become bowl eligible if they can win at Purdue in the regular-season finale. Last week: 8.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
8. Purdue (5-6, 3-5) – There seems little doubt first-year
8. Purdue (5-6, 3-5) – There seems little doubt first-year coach Jeff Brohm will get some votes for coach of the year as the Boilermakers are now one win from becoming bowl eligible. They’re in that position after going on the road and beating Iowa, and now must get a win at home over Indiana for the critical sixth victory. Last week: 9.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Iowa (6-5, 3-5) – The most difficult team to figure
9. Iowa (6-5, 3-5) – The most difficult team to figure out in the entire conference has to be the Hawkeyes. The same team that lost to Penn State on the final play of the game and, two weeks ago, blitzed Ohio State, lost at home to Purdue a week after getting rolled by Wisconsin. They’ll make a bowl game, but the Hawkeyes have to be reeling. Last week: 7.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Maryland (4-7, 2-6) – The Terrapins started the
10. Maryland (4-7, 2-6) – The Terrapins started the season with a big win at Texas but it’s been all downhill from there. They alternated their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks at Michigan State but could generate very little offense. A bowl game likely is gone now as they head into the finale against Penn State. Last week: 12.  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers were game
11. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers were game against Penn State but in the end simply couldn’t muster up a decent defense. Tanner Lee threw for 399 yards and three touchdowns but the Huskers gave up 609 yards to Penn State and are now likely out of a bowl game as the future of coach Mike Riley is in limbo. Last week: 13.  Chris Knight, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – The Golden Gophers have
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – The Golden Gophers have now lost three of four after getting blanked at Northwestern. They’ve won just twice in the last eight weeks and now they’ll need to find a way to upset Wisconsin next week to reach a bowl game in coach P.J. Fleck’s first season. Last week: 10.  David Banks, Getty Images
Fullscreen
13. Rutgers (4-7, 3-5) – The Scarlet Knights had a
13. Rutgers (4-7, 3-5) – The Scarlet Knights had a two-game win streak earlier in the Big Ten season but have now lost three of four after getting shut out on the road against Indiana. There’s still a shot at reaching a bowl game but the Scarlet Knights will have to knock off Michigan State next week to make that happen. Last week: 11.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
14. Illinois (2-9, 0-8) – There wasn’t a team that
14. Illinois (2-9, 0-8) – There wasn’t a team that was likely going to stop Ohio State this week, but the Fighting Illini provided little resistance as the losing skid reached nine games. The Illini will close things at home against Northwestern as the future of coach Lovie Smith will likely start to become an issue heading to the offseason. Last week: 14.  Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE