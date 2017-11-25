Michigan State closes out the regular season at Rutgers. (Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP)

Follow along here for live updates from Geoff Robinson as Michigan State closes out the regular season against Rutgers at High Point Solutions Stadium.



Michigan State at Rutgers

Kickoff: 4, High Points Solutions Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

TV/radio: Fox/WJR 760 AM

Records: Michigan State 8-3, 6-2 Big Ten; Rutgers 4-7, 3-5

Line: Michigan State by 13½

MORE COVERAGE

Michigan State knows finishing strong is ‘very important’

Michigan State vs. Rutgers: View from other side

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Lewerke playing all the right cards in MSU's resurgence

Deep Frey: MSU senior reflects on wild ride

MSU's Dantonio: Big Ten ‘warrants’ spot in CFP