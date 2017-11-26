Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) shoots over North Carolina forward Aaron Rohlman during the first half (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer, Associated Press)

Portland, Ore. – Michigan State headed to the PK80 Invitational with a young team looking to learn something about winning in a tournament setting.

The only thing that stood in the way for the fourth-ranked Spartans on Sunday at the Moda Center was No. 9 North Carolina, a team that had steamrolled its way to the Victory Bracket championship and happened to have beaten Michigan State seven straight times.

Thanks to a career night from Joshua Langford and an impressive defensive performance, Michigan State snapped that losing skid and earned the tournament title with a 63-45 victory over the Tar Heels.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 63, North Carolina 45

Langford scored a career-high 23 points and made a career-best five 3-pointers as Michigan State (5-1) beat a top-10 team for the first time in five games. The Spartans had last beaten a team ranked in the top 10 on Jan. 23, 2016 when it defeated Maryland. Since then it had lost Duke twice, Arizona, Kentucky and Kansas. It was also Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s second win over Roy Williams and first with Williams at North Carolina.

Miles Bridges scored 11 points while Nick Ward had seven points, eight rebounds and four blocks. It was all enough to overcome 24 turnovers as Michigan State held North Carolina to 24.6 percent shooting (15-for-61).

Theo Pinson scored 16 to lead the Tar Heels (5-1), who were just 1-for-18 from 3-point range.

The game was the first of two marquee matchups in the two championship games as No. 1 Duke faced No. 7 Florida in the Motion Bracket in the late matchup.

After two sluggish starts early in the tournament, Izzo was hoping for the Spartans to find their offense earlier against the Tar Heels. They certainly obliged as some early shots from Langford, Bridges and Matt McQuaid got things rolling along with some transition baskets from Langford helped open a 14-6 lead.

North Carolina could hardly make a shot in the first half but tried to stay close at the free-throw line as Michigan State was called for 12 first-half fouls.

But after the Heels trimmed the deficit to four, the Spartans scored six straight to go up 20-10 and eventually pushed the lead to 30-15 as Langford hit a pair of 3-pointers and Ward had a couple of jump-hooks in the run.

The defense continued to play well as North Carolina turned the ball over 11 times in the first half. Winston’s triple with 4:18 to play in the half put MSU up 33-17 and when Winston drove to the hoop and scored on a layup with 6.1 seconds to play, the Spartans had their biggest lead at 37-20.

A 3-pointer at the buzzer from Joel Berry, however, cut the Michigan State lead to 37-23 headed to the locker room.

North Carolina opened the second half with a quick surge, cutting Michigan State’s lead to 39-29 as the Spartans turned the ball over four times in the first three minutes of the half. However, Langford hit a 3-pointer, Lourawls Nairn Jr. scored on layup in transition and Langford hit another three ahead of another Nairn drive as the Spartans took a 50-31 lead with 12:49 to play, their biggest of the game at that point.

That lead grew to 54-33 after a pair of free throws from McQuaid but North Carolina battled back and cut it to 55-43 on a pair of Pinson free throws with 4:32 to play. Bridges answered with a running layup and Jaren Jackson Jr. nailed a 3-pointer to help hold off the Tar Heels’ rally.

Michigan State heads home to host No. 13 Notre Dame on Thursday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau