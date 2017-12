Cass Tech cornerback Kalon Gervin (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit Cass Tech cornerback Kalon Gervin announced Saturday he will attend Michigan State.

The four-star and No. 2 rated recruit in Michigan on the 247Sports Composite had visited Oregon last weekend.

Gervin was voted AP Division 1-2 Player of the Year as a senior after helping Cass Tech reach the state semifinals.

He will play in January’s Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando.