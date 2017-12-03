Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) shoots in front of Nebraska's Jordy Tshimanga during the first half. Ward finished with 22 points in an 86-57 MSU victory Sunday at Breslin Center. (Photo: Al Goldis, Associated Press)

East Lansing — The Big Ten season got started earlier than usual as Michigan State hosted Nebraska on Sunday evening and came away with an 86-57 win.

Michigan State (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) started fast with a put-back jam by Jaren Jackson Jr. on the first possession and didn’t let up. That set the tone for a game that was essentially all Spartans.

The Spartans held a 12-point lead at the half and extended it in the final 20 minutes to run away with their first conference win of the season.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 86, Nebraska 57

For the fifth straight game, defense took center stage for the Spartans. During the five-game stretch, no team has scored more than 63 points against Michigan State, including Sunday.

Nebraska couldn’t seem to find any rhythm on the offensive side of the ball as just about every shot was contested by the Spartans. The Cornhuskers shot just 25 percent in the first half and finished the game at just 27 percent.

James Palmer Jr. led Nebraska (6-3, 0-1) with 15 points.

2017-18 MICHIGAN STATE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Offensively, the Spartans didn’t have much touch from 3-point range, hitting 26 percent from deep, but Nick Ward and Jackson Jr. had strong performances in the paint. Ward led the team with 22 points and Jackson Jr. finished with 15. They combined for 17 rebounds and six blocks.

Cassius Winston finished with 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Miles Bridges added 12 points and six rebounds.

With the Big Ten Tournament taking place a week earlier, the conference had to find room for two games on each team’s schedule in early December. The Spartans will travel to Piscataway to take on Rutgers on Tuesday night to round out the early conference slate.