Michigan State 86, Nebraska 57
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) scored 22 points to
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) scored 22 points to lead the Spartans to an 86-57 victory over Nebraska at Breslin Center on December 3, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan.  Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr. (2) dunks against
Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr. (2) dunks against Nebraska's Jordy Tshimanga (32) during the first half. Jackson scored 15 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds.  Al Goldis, AP
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (24) and Isaac Copeland
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (24) and Isaac Copeland (14) and Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr. (2) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Lansing, Michigan.  Al Goldis, AP
Michigan State's Cassius Winston, left, and Gavin Schilling,
Michigan State's Cassius Winston, left, and Gavin Schilling, right, and Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr., center, chase the ball during the first half.  Al Goldis, AP
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) shoots in front of
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) shoots in front of Nebraska's Jordy Tshimanga during the first half.  Al Goldis, AP
MSU's Jaren Jackson Jr.drives to the basket and draws
MSU's Jaren Jackson Jr.drives to the basket and draws a foul against Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. (5).  Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
MSU's Gavin Schilling grabs a rebound during the game
MSU's Gavin Schilling grabs a rebound during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.  Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
MSU's Lourawls Nairn Jr. shoots a layup against Nebraska's
MSU's Lourawls Nairn Jr. shoots a layup against Nebraska's Isaiah Roby.  Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
MSU's Miles Bridges dunks the ball against the Nebraska
MSU's Miles Bridges dunks the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Bridges scored 12 points.  Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
MSU's Cassius Winston drives to the basket against
MSU's Cassius Winston drives to the basket against Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. in the first half. Winston scored 16 points.  Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
    East Lansing — The Big Ten season got started earlier than usual as Michigan State hosted Nebraska on Sunday evening and came away with an 86-57 win.

    Michigan State (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) started fast with a put-back jam by Jaren Jackson Jr. on the first possession and didn’t let up. That set the tone for a game that was essentially all Spartans.

    The Spartans held a 12-point lead at the half and extended it in the final 20 minutes to run away with their first conference win of the season.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan State 86, Nebraska 57

    For the fifth straight game, defense took center stage for the Spartans. During the five-game stretch, no team has scored more than 63 points against Michigan State, including Sunday.

    Nebraska couldn’t seem to find any rhythm on the offensive side of the ball as just about every shot was contested by the Spartans. The Cornhuskers shot just 25 percent in the first half and finished the game at just 27 percent.

    James Palmer Jr. led Nebraska (6-3, 0-1) with 15 points.

    2017-18 MICHIGAN STATE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

    Offensively, the Spartans didn’t have much touch from 3-point range, hitting 26 percent from deep, but Nick Ward and Jackson Jr. had strong performances in the paint. Ward led the team with 22 points and Jackson Jr. finished with 15. They combined for 17 rebounds and six blocks.

    Cassius Winston finished with 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Miles Bridges added 12 points and six rebounds.

    With the Big Ten Tournament taking place a week earlier, the conference had to find room for two games on each team’s schedule in early December. The Spartans will travel to Piscataway to take on Rutgers on Tuesday night to round out the early conference slate.

