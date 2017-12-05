Michigan State forward Nick Ward is fouled by Rutgers guard Souf Mensah (44) in front of Rutgers forward Candido Sa (1) during the first half. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Associated Press)

Piscataway, N.J. – Michigan State coach Tom Izzo didn’t like the effort he saw from his team on Sunday in its Big Ten opener at home against Nebraska.

What he saw on Tuesday at Rutgers surely didn’t make him feel any better as No. 3 Michigan State played arguably its worst game of the season but managed to pull out a 62-52 victory at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 62, Rutgers 52

The small but raucous crowd was in the game the entire way as the Scarlet Knights were on the verge of an upset, but Michigan State (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) defended well enough to come away with the victory as Rutgers shot just 25.8 percent (17-for-66).

Miles Bridges scored 21 for the Spartans while Joshua Langford scored 15 and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11 points and eight blocks. Sophomore Nick Ward, who scored 22 on Sunday, sat for nearly the entire second half.

Three players scored in double figures for Rutgers (6-3, 0-2), which lost its third straight. Deshawn Freeman scored 13 while Geo Baker and Eugene Omoruyi added 11 points each for the Scarlet Knights.

After a sloppy first half, the upset bid was on throughout the second half.

More:For talented Spartans, challenge often comes from within

A layup from Omoruyi gave Rutgers a 35-34 lead with 13:34 to play and had the home crowd on its feet. Michigan State answered with a jumper from Matt McQuaid and a drive and layup from Jackson Jr. to go up 38-35 with 12:31 left in the game.

Jackson then followed with a put-back dunk and Langford buried a jumper from the wing to extend the Spartans’ lead to 42-35. Rutgers kept fighting, however, and trimmed the Michigan State advantage to 45-43, but the Spartans got a jump-hook and a pair for free throws from Jackson to extend the lead to 49-43. That lead was pushed to 55-46 on a Jackson dunk.



Michigan State eventually went up 58-48 on a 3-pointer from Cassius Winston with 1:24 that essentially put the game away.

The first half ugly for Michigan State as it matched its season-low for points in the first half with 26 while shooting 10-for-25, the fewest shot attempts in a half this season.

Rutgers took full advantage of Michigan State’s struggles, scoring the first eight points of the game to get the home crowd believing an upset could be in the works. Even after the Spartans responded with an 11-0 run – eight straight points from Bridges on a mid-range jumper and two straight 3-pointers – the Scarlet Knights didn’t go away.

Rutgers responded with an 11-2 run to take a 25-23 lead after a pull-up jumper from Baker with a little more than a minute to play in the half. Langford converted a three-point play before Bridges was called for a foul off the ball with 6.5 seconds to play.

Mike Williams split a pair of free throws and Michigan State dodged trouble when it gave up an offensive rebound, sending the teams to the locker room tied at 26.

The Spartans committed nine turnovers in the first half, three coming on offensive fouls, and couldn’t get their fast break going, scoring just two points.

They were also outrebounded, 22-21.

The game finished with each team grabbing 45 rebounds and Rutgers grabbing 20 on the offensive end.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau