East Lansing — Michigan State is about to get a week off, and the Spartans will take it.

After struggling to get past Rutgers early in the week, No. 3 Michigan State overcame an onslaught of 3-pointers and then broke out late in the game to knock off Southern Utah, 88-63, Saturday at the Breslin Center.

Miles Bridges had 17 points and 11 rebounds while Nick Ward scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks while Cassius Winston had 15 points for the Spartans, who don’t play until taking on Oakland Dec. 16 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Spartans (9-2) could well be the No. 1 team in the nation by then after Duke lost on Saturday, but they’ve hardly been cruising the past week.

Leading 54-41 early in the second half, the Spartans watched as Southern Utah went on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 56-51 with just more than 12 minutes left to play. The Thunderbirds finished 11-for-26 from 3-point range and were able to keep it close, however, the five-point deficit was the best they could do as the Spartans took over from there.

Michigan State outscored Southern Utah, 32-12, over the final 12 minutes of the game to win its eighth straight game.

Four players scored in double figures for Southern Utah (5-4).

Dre Marin, Jadon Cohee and Jacob Calloway each scored 12 for the Thunderbirds. Ivan Madunic added 10 points for Southern Utah.

Michigan State used a balanced offensive attack in the first half as eight players scored to help the Spartans take a 42-30 lead headed to the locker room.

A 15-2 run early in the half turned a 9-8 Michigan State lead in a 24-10 advantage as Winston hit back-to-back 3-pointers followed by a Bridges drive to the basket. Southern Utah was able to stay within striking distance thanks to six 3-pointers. Winston matched his career high with five 3-pointers while Jackson’s 13 rebounds also matched a career high.

Michigan State controlled the glass, outrebounding Southern Utah, 49-34, and scoring 18 second-chance points.

