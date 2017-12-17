Detroit News Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 18
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 18, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Duane Burleson, AP
1. Michigan State (10-1, 2-0) – The Spartans got everything
1. Michigan State (10-1, 2-0) – The Spartans got everything they could handle in a victory over Oakland, a win that might not be impressive to some but was one Tom Izzo was happy to get. The Spartans now get back to work in finishing up the non-conference schedule that offers few roadblocks as Houston Baptist and Long Beach State are up this week. Last week: 1.  Duane Burleson, AP
2. Purdue (11-2, 2-0) – The struggles in the Bahamas are fading quickly as the Boilermakers have now won seven straight following a dismantling of Butler over the weekend. No, it’s not a vintage Butler team, but Purdue’s defense was suffocating and the balance is there offensively as the Boilermakers have just two tune-ups left before conference play resumes. Last week: 2.  Darron Cummings, AP
3. Michigan (10-3, 1-1) – Put no stock in the blowout victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday, that was simply a superior team taking care of business. What was impressive last week for the Wolverines was the road win over Texas. The Longhorns were missing their top scorer, but UM lost Moritz Wagner late and still got a win over a solid Power Five team. Two more likely easy games should give Wagner time to be ready to jump back into Big Ten play. Last week: 6.  Duane Burleson, AP
4. Maryland (10-3, 1-1) – It was a slow week for the Terrapins, who had a fairly lackluster win over Catholic and look forward to a couple more pushovers before Big Ten play gets rolling after the first of the year. The Terps are young and don’t have a truly notable win yet, which makes them a bit of an unknown heading into conference play. Last week: 3.  Patrick Semansky, AP
5. Ohio State (9-3, 2-0) – Not much happened this week to bolster the Buckeyes’ resume as they beat Appalachian State. The bigger test comes Saturday when they host North Carolina. That should give a pretty good indication of whether the Buckeyes will hang around the top of the Big Ten standings or settle somewhere in the middle of the pack. Last week: 4.  Paul Vernon, AP
6. Minnesota (9-3, 1-1) – Still waiting the be impressed by the Golden Gophers, a team that many still believe can make a run at the Big Ten championship. That might be pushing it if the last couple of weeks are any indication. Coming off three losses in four games, the Gophers beat Drake by one at home this week, the same Drake team that got drilled by Iowa. Last week: 5.  Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
7. Northwestern (8-4, 1-1) – The Wildcats were busy this week trying to pad the number in the win column. They did that by dispatching Chicago State, Valparaiso and DePaul. But it was hardly a perfect week as the DePaul win came tougher than expected with Vic Law battling illness and Bryant McIntosh missing 15 shots. This is still a good team, it’s just struggling to show that on a consistent basis. Last week: 8.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
8. Indiana (6-5, 1-1) – The Hoosiers entered Saturday’s game against Notre Dame having lost three of four, so of course, the win over the Fighting Irish was exactly what everyone expected. But as we said last week, it’s gonna be one of those years for the Hoosiers, who can look great one night and awful the next. Show the grit they did against the Irish and there can be a lot more good nights for the Hoosiers. Last week: 10.  Darron Cummings, AP
9. Rutgers (10-3, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights showed grit in their loss a couple of weeks ago to Michigan State, enough to believe things are starting to turn around in Piscataway. They proved that on Saturday by knocking off No. 15 Seton Hall, the first win over a ranked opponent since early 2015. Corey Sanders and freshman Geo Baker are creating an impressive backcourt tandem. Last week: 11.  Julio Cortez, AP
10. Nebraska (7-5, 1-1) – The record says the Cornhuskers should be ranked lower, but a closer look at their losses shows this is a better team than the win total shows. They had Kansas on the ropes before falling to a last-minute three and the loss to Creighton went down to the wire. The Huskers need to learn how to close games, but they’re gonna be a problem for plenty of Big Ten foes. Last week: 9.  John Peterson, AP
11. Penn State (9-3, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions entered Sunday’s game having not won two in a row in a month but remedied that by cruising past George Mason. Penn State should rack up a few more wins over the next couple of weeks, but finding some consistency in the Big Ten is the next step for a young but talented team. Last week: 7.  Charlie Neibergall, AP
12. Wisconsin (5-7, 1-1) – The Badgers got a win at home over Western Kentucky, but it came thanks, in part, to a questionable charging call at the end of the game. That call can be debated, but what can’t be is the fact the Badgers are a team without much optimism moving forward. Injuries have played a role, but even getting guard D’Mitrik Trice back at some point might not make much difference. Last week: 13.  Elsa, Getty Images
13. Illinois (8-5, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini got down big to New Mexico State, rallied to take a second-half lead and then gave it up late. There’s enough there to think the Illini will cause some problems this season in the Big Ten, but the lack of any sort of offensive consistency means they’ll likely be stuck near the bottom of the standings. Last week: 12.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
14. Iowa (6-6, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes got well with a couple of wins over lesser opponents and that will likely continue over the next couple weeks, though a matchup with Colorado will at least be a test against a Power Five team with a winning record. Get some momentum heading into the new year and the Hawkeyes could move quickly up the Big Ten standings. Last week: 14.  Charlie Neibergall, AP
    East Lansing — If there’s a weakness to second-ranked Michigan State, it seems clear through 11 games that is 3-point shooting defense.

    The Spartans have had their issues most of the season guarding the 3, and it was again a problem Saturday in the 86-73 victory over Oakland at Little Caesars Arena.

    The Golden Grizzlies shot 37 percent (10-for-27), a number that was a bit more respectable thanks to same late defense from senior guard Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn on Oakland’s Kendrick Nunn, who scored 32, but most coming early.

    Up until that point, however, No. 2 Michigan State was giving up its share of 3-pointers as Oakland was smelling an upset.

    “You look at how well they shot, only 35 percent,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “But this shooting from 3. We have not defended the 3 well and that’s got to be my fault for not putting enough emphasis on it. We’re not getting a hand up or we’re getting a hand up late.”

    Entering today’s 6 p.m. tip-off at home against Houston Baptist, the Spartans rank 10th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting defense at 36.4 percent. It’s particularly perplexing for Izzo considering Michigan State leads the nation both in overall field-goal percentage defense (33.3 percent) and two-point field goal defense (31.6).

    More:Cassius Winston closes the show in style in homecoming

    A lot of that is because of the Spartans’ ability to block shots. They average 8.1 a game, which is second in the nation thanks to the work done by freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. (34 blocks) and sophomores Nick Ward (16) and Miles Bridges (14).

    Spartans coach reflects on 86-73 win over Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Matt Charboneau

    However, that hasn’t helped from beyond the arc as five teams have made 10 or more 3-pointers in a game against Michigan State, three of those games coming in the last four.

    “You know the one thing that’s been poor all year?” Izzo said last week.

    “Teams are shooting too good from the 3 against us. I think we’re, you know, I think I got to take the blame for that.”

    The next two weeks should provide Michigan State (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) time to work on that as this week’s schedule features Houston Baptist (4-7) visiting the Breslin Center and Long Beach State (5-8) on Thursday.

    More:Kithiers line up lawyers, prepare lawsuit vs. MHSAA

    Houston Baptist is shooting 31.7 percent on 3s while Long Beach State is 38.6 percent.

    “I have a lot of faith in my guys, I just don’t like when they turn the ball over and I don’t like the fact we’re not guarding the three like we need to,” Izzo said. “Some of that falls on me, some of that falls on them and it will be fun to figure out over the next four days.”

    The defensive lapses on 3’s have been far outweighed this point to everything Michigan State is doing well. But by the time Big Ten play resumes after the first of the year, the Spartans hope to have every aspect of their game in order.

    That includes defending the 3-pointer.

    “We’re doing more good than I think,” Izzo said. “It’s just that the bad is glaring.”

    Houston Baptist at Michigan State

    Tip-off: 6 Monday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: Big Ten Network/760

    Records: Houston Baptist 4-7, Michigan State 10-1

    Outlook: This is the first meeting between the schools. … This is the first of five straight home games for Michigan State, which won’t play on the road until Jan. 7 against Ohio State.

