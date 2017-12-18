Buy Photo Cass Tech cornerback Kalon Gervin decommitted from Notre Dame before agreeing to attend Michigan State. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Cass Tech four-star cornerback Kalon Gervin can’t wait to get started at Michigan State, planning to get a head start by taking classes in January so he can also get a head start on the competition by taking part in spring practice.

Gervin, The News’ No. 1 player in the state, helped Cass Tech reach the Division 1 state semifinals. He got in on 45 tackles while being a shut-down corner to earn a spot on The News Dream Team.

While Gervin didn’t announce his decision to attend MSU until Dec. 2, he said he knew for quite some time he would be playing for the Spartans.

“I knew for a long, long time that I was going to go there, just felt really comfortable there, felt comfortable with Coach Dantonio and the other coaches, it just felt like home,” Gervin said. “Coach (Harlon) Barnett is my position coach and he’s a great guy. I can’t wait to get up there and learn from him.”

Gervin had more than three dozen offers, originally committing to Notre Dame last winter, then de-committing and ultimately picking MSU over Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech.

And, now Gervin is also playing a role in helping the Spartans recruit, trying his best to persuade four-star receiver Tommy Bush from Texas to come join an incoming freshmen class that includes quarterback Theo Day of Dearborn Divine Child, athlete La’Darius Jefferson of Muskegon, running back Elijah Collins of U-D Jesuit, cornerback Davion Williams of Belleville and tackle Dimitri Douglas of Saline.

“I took my official visit,” noted Gervin of his trip to MSU on Dec. 9. “All the commits were there, La’Darius Jefferson, Davion Williams, all those guys. We’re bonding really fast, just gets better every day.

“We’re trying to bring in a receiver right now, trying hard to get Tommy Bush here. He’s real good and we’d love him here.”

Bush, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver from Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, Texas, runs a 4.4 40 and is an Under Armour All-American and has multiple offers from such national powers as Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn, along with the home state Longhorns. He was scheduled to take a visit to Georgia last Friday and has experienced problems with his travel plans due to the power outage in Atlanta.

Sure, Cass Tech fell short of reaching its ultimate goals of winning the PSL and state titles, but Gervin showed his ability as an impact player by scoring on an interception return in the 17-7 PSL semifinal loss to Detroit King.

On his decision to graduate early so he could attend MSU in January, Gervin said: “It will give me a head start, get my head in the playbook, get the winter workouts in, hit the weights hard. I want to just get ahead of everybody so I can get on the field early.”

Gervin is looking forward to getting back on the field to compete in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 4.

“I’m looking forward to playing in it and competing against the best,” said Gervin who could be going up against Bush in that game.

In fact, Gervin will be bringing in the New Year in Orlando since he will arrive Dec. 30 to prepare for the game. It will definitely be a busy time for him since he plans to get his college career started Jan. 8 in East Lansing.

