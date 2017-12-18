2018 Michigan State football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2018 season. Player capsules written by Matt Charboneau.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Javez Alexander: ATH, Sandusky (Ohio), 6-2, 195, three
Javez Alexander: ATH, Sandusky (Ohio), 6-2, 195, three stars. A high school quarterback, Alexander projects to be a wide receiver for the Spartans. He has elusiveness and the strength to break tackles, and plans to enroll early at Michigan State, giving him a chance to make the quick adjustment to receiver.  Twitter: @JAlex_numba5
Jeslord Boateng: LB, Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, 6-2, 210, three stars.
Jeslord Boateng: LB, Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, 6-2, 210, three stars. A stand-up outside linebacker in high school, Boateng could play outside in Michigan State’s 4-3 defense or end up being a pass-rushing end, much like current redshirt freshman Brandon Randle. He'll likely need a season to gain strength.  247Sports
Elijah Collins: RB, Detroit Jesuit, 6-0, 194, three stars.
Elijah Collins: RB, Detroit Jesuit, 6-0, 194, three stars. The physical running back (4) had plenty of other Big Ten offers, including Wisconsin and Iowa, but he ultimately decided to stay closer to home. He's not a speedster, but has good burst and runs with toughness, enough that some schools were recruiting him on defense.  Rachel Woolf, Special to The Detroit News
Theo Day: QB, Dearborn Divine Child, 6-5, 197, four stars.
Theo Day: QB, Dearborn Divine Child, 6-5, 197, four stars. One of the early members of the class, Day has seen his star rating jump since he finished his senior season at Divine Child. He's got a strong arm and can make all the throws for a quarterback. Day plans to enroll early at Michigan State and join a crowded quarterback room fighting for time behind Brian Lewerke.  The Detroit News
Dimitri Douglas: OL, Saline, 6-5, 285, three stars.
Dimitri Douglas: OL, Saline, 6-5, 285, three stars. Douglas played tackle in high school, but more likely projects to be inside at Michigan State, possibly even making the move to center. He plans to enroll early at Michigan State, giving him a chance to work hard on learning a new spot and push for playing time at a position that loses senior Brian Allen.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michael Dowell: DB, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0, 195, three stars.
Michael Dowell: DB, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0, 195, three stars. The brother of current Spartans Andrew and David Dowell, the youngest of the three Dowells projects to be a safety, like David. Has the speed and length the be solid in pass coverage, but will need to get stronger to support the run.  247Sports
Kalon Gervin: DB, Detroit Cass Tech, 5-11, 180, four stars.
Kalon Gervin: DB, Detroit Cass Tech, 5-11, 180, four stars. The No. 2-ranked player in the state of Michigan, the quick corner with top-end speed plans to enroll early at Michigan State. The Spartans have young corners on the roster, but expect Gervin to push for playing time as a true freshman.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Trenton Gillison: TE, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-5, 220, four stars.
Trenton Gillison: TE, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-5, 220, four stars. A high school teammate of Xavier Henderson's, Gillison is the No. 11 tight end in the nation, according to 247sports.com, and will have a shot to see playing time early with the Spartans. He'll need to become a stronger blocker, but he has the athleticism to put pressure on opposing defenses.  247Sports
Parks Gissinger: DE, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade, 6-4, 227, three stars.
Parks Gissinger: DE, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade, 6-4, 227, three stars. The defensive end is coming a long way, picking the Spartans over the likes of Kentucky and Iowa State. His dad was a college roommate of offensive coordinator Dave Warner, providing a bit of a connection. Gissinger will need to add some strength, something that should lead to a redshirt season.  Scout.com
Xavier Henderson: DB, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-0, 189, four stars.
Xavier Henderson: DB, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-0, 189, four stars. The first member of the class, Henderson helped his high school team win a state championship and now plans to enroll early at Michigan State. A versatile player who starred on both sides of the ball and special teams in high school, Henderson likely will get his first look for the Spartans on defense.  247Sports
Jacob Isaia: OL, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 6-3, 280, three stars.
Jacob Isaia: OL, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 6-3, 280, three stars. The grandson of former Spartan Bob Apisa, a two-time All-American in 1965-66, Isaia projects as a guard at the Big Ten level and will play in the Under Armour All-America Game.  Scout.com
Christian Jackson: DB, Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter, 6-1, 185, three stars.
Christian Jackson: DB, Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter, 6-1, 185, three stars. A native of Michigan, Jackson also had an offer from the Wolverines before ultimately deciding on the Spartans. The physical defensive back has the size and strength to fit in Michigan State’s defense and will get a shot, like most young players in the secondary, to contribute early.  Scout.com
La'Darius Jefferson: ATH, Muskegon, 6-2, 209, three stars
La’Darius Jefferson: ATH, Muskegon, 6-2, 209, three stars The high school quarterback was a late add to the class after he decommitted from Central Florida. He’ll likely get his first look at running back, but could end up playing any number of positions, including possibly getting a chance to play quarterback, as well.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Chase Kline: LB, Chardon (Ohio), 6-3, 225, three stars.
Chase Kline: LB, Chardon (Ohio), 6-3, 225, three stars. A four-star linebacker according to Rivals.com, Kline could become the next Joe Bachie, an under-the-radar linebacker who turns into a tackling machine. The 22nd-ranked inside linebacker in the nation, Kline could play in the middle or outside for MSU as an every-down linebacker.  Brian King, Scout.com
Julian Major: WR, Pittsburgh Penn Hills, 6-1, 185, three stars.
Julian Major: WR, Pittsburgh Penn Hills, 6-1, 185, three stars. Arkansas and Wisconsin were also in on the physical receiver from Pennsylvania, ranked the No. 20 player in the state. He plans to enroll early at Michigan State, a move that will help him get stronger and continue to be a more polished route runner among a young, talented receiving corps.  Twitter: @Gboy_600
James Ohonba: OL, Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, 6-4, 345, three stars.
James Ohonba: OL, Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, 6-4, 345, three stars. A four-star according to Rivals.com, the huge offensive tackle also had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State, among others. He has the ability to make an immediate impact, even though he won't be among Michigan State's early enrollees.  247Sports
Jacob Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 255, three stars.
Jacob Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 255, three stars. He and his brother, Zachary, committed to the Spartans together back in June. A defensive end in high school, there's a chance Jacob Slade could move to the inside at Michigan State, or even move over to offense where he’d likely end up inside at guard.  Sean Scherer, 247Sports
Zachary Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 240, three stars.
Zachary Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 240, three stars. Along with his brother, Jacob, he committed to Michigan State back in the summer. A high-motor player could project to several positions with the Spartans, including tackle on the defensive side of the ball or on the offensive line at guard or tackle.  Sean Scherer, 247Sports
Edward Warinner: LB, Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty, 6-2, 222, three stars.
Edward Warinner: LB, Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty, 6-2, 222, three stars. Not the biggest for an inside linebacker, but Warinner intends to enroll early at Michigan State, which should give him a chance to get strong quickly heading into the spring. The son of former MSU assistant Ed Warinner, he bounced back from a knee injury as a junior to earn his scholarship offer last spring.  Bill Greene, Scout.com
Davion Williams: CB, Belleville, 6-2, 178, three stars.
Davion Williams: CB, Belleville, 6-2, 178, three stars. An athletic corner who started playing football as a junior, Williams is a raw talent, but one who has the size and athletic ability to be an impact player in the Big Ten. Also a basketball player who has camped at Michigan State, Williams (4) is the No. 43 cornerback in the country according to 247sports.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    East Lansing — There was a relaxed atmosphere at Michigan State’s football facility on Monday.

    The Spartans had just wrapped up their final practice at home in preparation for their Holiday Bowl matchup with Washington State on Dec. 28 and were getting a few days off for the holidays before heading to San Diego on Friday.

    Some were eager to get out of the snow — quarterback Brian Lewerke was heading back to Arizona — while others simply accepted their fate. “I’m from Cleveland, so it’s gonna be the same thing,” linebacker Joe Bachie said with a laugh.

    What they all felt confident about was the fact they’ve gained plenty of knowledge over the past couple of weeks about their opponent and are looking forward to heading West to get ready to try and win the 10th game of the season.

    More:Niyo: Early signing adds dash of intrigue to UM, MSU recruiting

    “Playing a Pac-12 team is always different vs. a Big Ten or SEC team,” senior center Brian Allen said. “Their defense isn’t as big but I’d say more athletic, faster. It’s something we’re not used to and it will be a challenge and it will definitely take a couple series to get used to.

    “But we’re excited to play them and they’re a pretty good team, a ranked team kind of like us. They beat USC, beat Stanford, both teams in their conference championship, so it’s not just a middle of the road Pac-12 team. They’re a team that was ranked in the top 10 for part of the year and we’re excited to play a team like that.”

    The fact they’re getting out of the cold and headed to San Diego is just a bonus.

    “Cannot wait to get in the Cali weather,” junior running back LJ Scott said. “Get out of this snow, enjoy the moment in Cali and hopefully get a win.”

    The Spartans (9-3) enter the game ranked No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will take on No. 18 Washington State, which happens to have an offense unlike anything Michigan State has seen this season.

    The Cougars (9-3) aren’t like a Big Ten team that will line up and run the ball straight at their opponent. They’re gonna throw the ball — a lot.

    In coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, Washington State threw the ball 663 times in 12 games this season for an average of more than 55 attempts a game. To put that in perspective, Michigan State threw the ball 402 times in 12 games for an average of 33.5 attempts. That includes three games when Lewerke threw more than 50 times.

    More:Dantonio milestone, historic turnaround on line for MSU

    “We play like an Iowa or Michigan and they’re gonna run the ball and be in regular personnel,” Bachie said. “Then you come to this team and they don’t even have a tight end, I don’t think, on their roster. But they throw the ball 65 times a game. That’s something you got to prepare for. We’ve been putting in some different stuff, throwing some different looks at them. It’s gonna be a challenge but we’re up for it.”

    Fifth-year senior Luke Falk was 357-for-534 this season for 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Five players had 50 or more receptions with three grabbing 60 or more. Junior Tavares Martin Jr., who was dismissed from the team after the regular season, had 70 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Cougars.

    Add in the abnormally wide splits of the offensive linemen and there’s plenty of work for the Spartans defense.

    “It’s gotten better every day with our preparation,” senior linebacker Chris Frey said. “We’ve been studying a lot more. We’re not used to seeing a team throwing the ball 60 times a game so we definitely have to get used to that. It took a practice or two to really understand and figure out their gaps and their wide splits. But these last four practices we’ve gotten a lot better at understanding gap responsibility and getting a feel for their offense and where we fit.”

    For now, it’s home for an early Christmas.

    “Everyone is excited for this few day break,” Allen said, “but we’re looking forward to getting out there and having that week to keep growing and getting better as a team. It’s exciting.”

    Farewell run?

    Scott is no closer to announcing whether the Holiday Bowl will be his final game with the Spartans.

    “Not really,” the junior running back said. “I’m just still taking everything in and going with the flow. And like I said before when that time comes then I’m sure everybody will know the decision.”

    Scott would have one year of eligibility remaining but there has been speculation all season he might leave early for the NFL. He finished the regular season with a team-high 788 yards on 183 carries with six touchdowns. Scott ran for 699 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman and 994 yards and six touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

    Last laments

    Michigan State’s senior class went through its final practice on campus Monday.

    “A little bittersweet,” Allen said. “But I’ll be back. It will be all right.”

    Allen was more focused on the fact he likely won’t be the beneficiary of any new trick play put in for the bowl game.

    “I would tell you,” Allen said. “Well, I wouldn’t tell you but I’ll tell you that’s not gonna happen. I’m a little upset about that, too.”

    Allen’s older brother, Jack, ran for a touchdown in his final home game against Penn State in 2015.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

