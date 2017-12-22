Michigan State 102, Long Beach State 60
Nick Ward makes a reverse layup off the glass in the first half as MSU hosts Long Beach State on Thursday, Dec 12, 2017 at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Michigan State won, 102-60.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Miles Bridges throws down a putback dunk and brings the crowd to its feet.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Miles Bridges takes the ball into traffic and draws a foul.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Nick Ward makes a shot off the glass in the first half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Jaren Jackson Jr. gets his first block of the night on this shot by Quentin Shropshire in the first half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Nick Ward stops a shot by Temidayo Yussuf in the first half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Nick Ward scores off an offensive rebound in the first half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes coast-to-coast for two points in the first half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Santa draws a bead with the T-shirt cannon during a time out. Were they naughty or were they nice?  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Miles Bridges drives between Long Beach State's defenders Temidayo Yusuf (4) and KJ Byers (14).  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Gavin Schilling puts in a little hook shot in the second half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Joshua Langford drills a 3-pointer in the second half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
A Spartan fan enjoys the entertainment. But with Santa in the house, was that "Naughty" hat a good idea?  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Miles Bridges is all alone as he puts in a shot under the basket in the second half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up a shot in the paint in the second half. Jackson had 13 points and four blocks for the night.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Gavin Schilling beats Long Beach State's Jordan Roberts to the basket in the second half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Miles Bridges beats four Long Beach State defenders for a basket in the second half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Tom Izzo has a talk with Nick Ward, left, and Miles Bridges near the end of the game.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Matt McQuaid nails a 3-pointer in the second half. He finished 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Gavin Schilling gets hammered under the basket and ends up with a couple of free throws in the second half.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Jaren Jackson Jr. celebrates Michigan State's last basket of the night with teammate Kyle Ahrens.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Gavin Schilling (34) celebrates with teammates after a last-second, behind-the-back pass to Connor George resulted in a layup for the final scoring margin in the 102-60 win.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Miles Bridges flies past the defense and soars for a dunk in the second half in front of 14,797 basketball fans.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    East Lansing — Michigan State won its 11th straight game on Thursday and now it’s headed for a much-needed break.

    The second-ranked Spartans cruised past Long Beach State, 102-60, at the Breslin Center and won’t play again until hosting Cleveland State on Dec. 29. That means a break of several days as players head home for the holidays before returning on Dec. 26 to begin preparation for the final two non-conference games of the season.

    “I think it’s perfect, I really do,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of the timing of the break. “Even though we had two games where we scored 100, I think it’s really good that we get a break. I think we need one mentally, physically. I think even the coaches need one. It’s been great and the guys were great in practice these last two days, really focused in. To me, the practices were a lot more intense than the game as far as how we played, so we still got to figure that out a little bit.

    “I think it will be good. We’ll get some guys freshened up. We got to make sure Miles (Bridges) does a little cardio cause his conditioning is just coming back and he’s starting to look … I thought really good even when he missed some shots. And we’ve got to make sure Nick (Ward) stays in tip-top shape.”

    Most players will be headed home for Christmas, including Detroit native Cassius Winston.

    “I’m definitely headed home,” Winston said. “My brother has a game so we’ll spend time with family. Haven’t had a lot chances to sit down with them so I’ll enjoy that.

    “We know the things we need to work on but we also need a little break. We’ve had a lot of games, lot of battles, lot of practices and things like that. The little break will help get us through it.”

    Joshua Langford was looking forward to some time off, too, but was reminding his teammates to stay sharp.

    “Well of course you know it’s Christmas, so everyone is going to go home and have fun with their families,” Langford said. “At the same time, you have to have that focus and stay locked in and remember that we have a job to do. And until we finish that job, our job isn’t done. We need to stay focused, but at the same time have fun.”

    Time to heal

    Winston will definitely enjoy the time off as he was slowed a bit on Thursday by knee issue, one Izzo described as tendonitis.

    “Yeah, I don’t know what they call it, jumpers knee or something,” Winston said. “It was just something was tight in my knee so I was moving a little slow. I could definitely play through it. I was out there so it was nothing too bad.”

    Slam dunks

    Long Beach State players wore a patch on their jerseys honoring former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote, who died Aug. 28 at the age of 90.

    Dan Monson, who is in his 11th season coaching the 49ers, is the son of Don Monson, who was part of Heathcote’s first staff at Michigan State.

    ... Michigan State finished final exams last week and Izzo said it was one of his team’s best semesters academically.

    “I will say Santa did come yesterday, we had our best academic semester since 2009,” Izzo said. “It’s always been pretty good, but I had a lot of 3.0 guys and better. So, no damaging guys at all so that should be noted because like I said I really liked our approach academically, and athletically, and socially and that’s kind of what you have to do in college is manage those three things.”

