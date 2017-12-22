Meet the 2018 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, led by Cass Tech cornerback Kalon Gervin (pictured), a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
1. Kalon Gervin, Detroit Cass Tech (Michigan State)
1. Kalon Gervin, Detroit Cass Tech (Michigan State) – CB/5-11/180. Gervin, a member of The News Dream Team, lived up to his billing of being ranked as the state's top player. He was in on 45 tackles while breaking up multiple passes to help Cass Tech make another deep run in the postseason. “He's fast, quick, has great character and is a hard worker, always trying to get better,” coach Thomas Wilcher said of Gervin, who plans to enroll early at Michigan State. He will compete in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 4.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
2. Aidan Hutchinson, Dearborn Divine Child (Michigan)
2. Aidan Hutchinson, Dearborn Divine Child (Michigan) – DE/6-5, 255. Hutchinson became an outstanding two-way player during his senior year, also playing tight end where he had 36 receptions for 416 yards and eight touchdowns to help Divine Child win Catholic League and district championships. He also got in on 65 tackles, including 27 for lost yardage and was a member of The News Dream Team. “He has great physical attributes and a great motor,” coach John Filiatraut said.  Allen Trieu, Scout.com
3. Jalen Mayfield, Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Michigan)
3. Jalen Mayfield, Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Michigan) – T/DE/6-5/270. Mayfield was a dominant two-way player, opening holes for teammate Nolan Fugate to rush for more than 3,000 yards while also causing havoc for opposing quarterbacks and running backs. He was a member of The News Dream Team. “Jalen obviously has some rare skill set and when you’re as big as he is and as athletic as he is, those guys are hard to find, and I think his maturity and understanding that he could be a dominant player was important,” coach Todd Kolster said.  Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
4. Tyrone Sampson, Detroit East English (Syracuse)
4. Tyrone Sampson, Detroit East English (Syracuse) – C/6-3/315. Sampson (66) was the premier center in the state, the anchor of East English's line, which helped a ground game average 270 yards a game, earning a spot in the PSL championship game. He was a member of The News Dream Team. “Tyrone's a four-year starter who played 54 consecutive games,” coach Rod Oden said. “He played all five positions on the offensive line and has been selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American (Bowl).”  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
5. Marquan McCall, Oak Park (Kentucky) – G/6-4/330.
5. Marquan McCall, Oak Park (Kentucky) – G/6-4/330. McCall bounced back from a junior year where he suffered a season-ending injury early in the season. He showed he had fully recovered, playing well on both sides of the ball to lead Oak Park to the Division 2 regional championship game and earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “For a guy his size, 325 pounds, he's extremely quick and athletic and has great hands,” coach Greg Carter said. “He played defensive tackle and clogged up the middle of the defensive line, and I wouldn't be surprised if that's where he wound up playing at the next level.”  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
6. Ryan Hayes, Traverse City West (Michigan) – DE/TE/6-7/265.
6. Ryan Hayes, Traverse City West (Michigan) – DE/TE/6-7/265. Hayes was a force from his defensive end spot while also using his size to be an impact player as a receiver. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team. “He was an incredible player for us,” coach Tim Wooer said. “Defensively, most teams ran away from him. He was long and athletic and used his arms really well for separation. In my 27 years of coaching, he was the best player in terms of creating matchup issues for defensive backs and linebackers.”  Traverse City West athletics
7. Ovie Oghoufo, Farmington Hills Harrison (Notre Dame)
7. Ovie Oghoufo, Farmington Hills Harrison (Notre Dame) - 6-3/210/LB-TE. Oghoufo long has been known as an outstanding linebacker, but he also became a standout receiver during his senior year to lead Harrison to the Division 3 state championship game. He had 32 receptions for 508 yards and five touchdowns while also getting in on 56 tackles, including seven sacks to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “He's made a smooth transition from outside linebacker to inside linebacker and he's been able to go sideline to sideline with good athletic skill,” coach John Herrington said. “He has the desire to be the best.”  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
8. Kolin Demens, Detroit Country Day (undecided; decommitted
8. Kolin Demens, Detroit Country Day (undecided; decommitted from UCLA) - 6-1/210/LB/TE. Demens was an impact player on both sides of the ball. He got in on 60 tackles, including 12 for lost yardage, intercepting three passes while recovering three fumbles and forcing two more. Offensively, he grabbed 22 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. He was committed to UCLA before Jim Mora was fired and replaced by Chip Kelly. “Kolin’s versatility and athleticism are what stood out,” coach Dan MacLean said. “His ball skills were phenomenal, great hands and leaping ability and he is known primarily as a defensive player.”  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
9. La’Darius Jefferson, Muskegon (Michigan State) –
9. La’Darius Jefferson, Muskegon (Michigan State) – 6-2/215/QB. Jefferson was the top dual-threat quarterback in the state, showing his ability to help Muskegon win the Division 3 state championship. He rushed for 2,095 yards and 33 touchdowns, including 245 and four TDs in the 28-10 title game win over Farmington Hills Harrison. He also threw for more than 1,200 yards and 21 TDs and was a member of The News Dream Team as an athlete. He de-committed to Central Florida and decided he will play at MSU. “His will to win, just his desire and passion to win made him special,” coach Shane Fairfield said.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
10. Theo Day, Dearborn Divine Child (Michigan State)
10. Theo Day, Dearborn Divine Child (Michigan State) - 6-5/210/QB. Day is the state's top pro-style quarterback, and also showed his mobility throughout the season to help Divine Child win the Catholic League title. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,622 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 878 yards and 13 TDs. “Theo’s a great leader and hard worker,” coach John Filiatraut said. “He’s very tough, and had his best performances in the biggest games.”  The Detroit News
11. Elijah Collins, U-D Jesuit (Michigan State) - 6-1/200/RB/LB/CB.
11. Elijah Collins, U-D Jesuit (Michigan State) - 6-1/200/RB/LB/CB. Collins was a physical runner for U-D Jesuit, rushing for 1,076 yards (134 carries) and nine touchdowns while also getting in on 73 tackles. “Elijah Collins is an explosive player that every time he touches the ball he has a chance to score a TD,” coach Oscar Olejniczak said. “He is also an amazing teammate and a player that is always coachable.”  Rachel Woolf, Special to The Detroit News
12. DeAndre Square, Detroit Cass Tech (Kentucky) -
12. DeAndre Square, Detroit Cass Tech (Kentucky) - 6-2/210/LB. Square was a physical linebacker who displayed great speed to go sideline to sideline to make tackles. He finished with 84 tackles while forcing four fumbles to help Cass Tech reach the Division 1 state semifinals while earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “He's fast, quick and tough and would do whatever was asked of him without question and then do it at a high level,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
13. Reggie Pearson, River Rouge (Wisconsin) - 5-11/190/CB.
13. Reggie Pearson, River Rouge (Wisconsin) - 5-11/190/CB. Pearson was a lockdown corner for River Rouge, daring opponents to throw his way and then usually coming through with a pass break-up or even better, an interception, a reason he made The News Dream Team. He had eight interceptions during his senior year and 15 during the last two seasons. “He’s been the quarterback of our defense for four years, just had an awesome career,” coach Corey Parker said. “He brings a load when he comes to tackle you so he just gives you that full combination.”  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
14. Mike Furtney, Milan (Wisconsin) - 6-5/290/T. Furtney
14. Mike Furtney, Milan (Wisconsin) - 6-5/290/T. Furtney showed his versatility by playing H-back in addition to his normal tackle position to help Milan earn a state playoff spot. He also got in on 82 tackles, including 10 for lost yardage. “Mike played H-back for half the season on offense so we could get him involved in as many plays as possible,” coach Jesse Hoskins said. “He also set the wedge for four kickoff returns for touchdowns.”  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
15. Taj Mustapha, West Bloomfield (Wisconsin) - 6-2/185/WR.
15. Taj Mustapha, West Bloomfield (Wisconsin) - 6-2/185/WR. Mustapha got the job done despite being double-teamed on numerous occasions. He had 64 receptions for 907 yards and six touchdowns to help West Bloomfield win its first district and regional championships while advancing to the Division 1 state championship game. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team. “Taj had a great year for us, got constant double teams and still showed the ability to make big plays,” coach Ron Bellamy said.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    East Lansing — It’s the nature of football recruiting — a new quarterback usually comes with every class.

    And with that, comes great expectations, the attributes of a potential leader expounded upon by coaches and pundits as many believe that player could be the next star in the making.

    That’s certainly the case for Michigan State and Theo Day, the Dearborn Divine Child standout who signed his letter of intent on Wednesday and intends to enroll in January with plans to get a jump on his Spartans career.

    The four-star, pro-style quarterback has all the tools, but the Spartans feel like they took the time during the recruiting process to go deeper than how hard he throws the ball.

    “He’s a very natural passer and mechanically, he’s really developed through the last two years, you’ve seen him physically and stature-wise get stronger and more athletic,” quarterbacks coach Brad Salem said. “We really liked him, and as most quarterbacks we try to get them to camp before their junior year or maybe watch them in that sophomore spring to evaluate them through the recruiting process and then if you can them to camp and work with them.

    “Recruiting a quarterback nowadays is tough because you gotta know who they are. The guy can throw a football but what is he like as a person? Is he coachable? Does he understand concepts? So, the more you can be around him and get him to camp and do those things, we were fortunate to do those things with Theo.”

    It’s critical for quarterbacks to have something extra, and the Spartans believe Day has it.

    “I think he's an outstanding leader,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “Very calm. Very calm on the practice field when we had him in camp. Dynamic in our camps. When we watched him play in person, just as dynamic.”

    Day’s got the skill and the production, too. The No. 10 player on the Detroit News Blue Chip list, Day led Divine Child to the Division 3 regional finals as a senior and threw for 1,622 yards and 16 touchdowns while running for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns.

    More:  MSU lands No. 3 cornerback in the nation for 2019

    While Day was rated the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the nation by 247sports.com, he has that ability to make plays with his feet, a lot like current Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke.

    “He can throw the ball very effectively,” Dantonio said. “Big arm, big talent. Not afraid to run with it. I think really compares favorably with Brian Lewerke in a lot of ways.

    “When you look at his highlight film, it's just play after play of him putting the ball down the field. The intermediate throws on target with a lot of velocity on it. The ability to run with the football when needed reminds me a lot of what Lewerke has done this year.”

    The question with every quarterback recruit is where does he fit in?

    Lewerke is just finishing his sophomore season and figures to lock down the starting spot the next two seasons, as well. Waiting in the wings are redshirt freshman Messiah deWeaver and freshman Rocky Lombardi, two four-stars in their own right.

    But Dantonio has shown throughout his tenure at Michigan State that the best player will play, regardless of class or recruiting rankings.
    Scout.com analyst Allen Trieu believes Day can be the next quarterback for the Spartans.

    “Theo Day has a chance to be really, really good,” Trieu said. “I think Spartan fans should be excited about him and he’s got everything you need to one day be the guy under center in East Lansing.”

    Getting in early will help, though it guarantees nothing considering the current quarterbacks have many of the same accolades and four-star Dwan Mathis of Oak Park is committed to the 2019 class.

    But the Spartans believe Day is up for the battle.

    “Outstanding talent, an opportunity to come early in the process gives him a little bit of an advantage in terms of trying to get on the ground and build a foundation from a quarterback standpoint,” Dantonio said. “He’s been on campus a lot in the past nine months, been on campus quite often. He's a guy that I think knows what he's getting involved in.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    LINKEDIN 6 COMMENTMORE