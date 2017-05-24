Clemson’s Dorian O’Daniel reacts after a missed field goal by Ohio State during the first half of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Jennifer Stewart / Getty Images)

Siri of iPhone fame apparently is doing some serious Ohio State trolling — much to the enjoyment of Michigan fans.

When Siri, the phone’s “personal digital assistant” used to answer questions such as “Where’s the closest gas station?” is asked, “When did Michael Jordan retire?” she delivers an interesting response:

“Ohio State was trounced by Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31, 2016; the final score was 31 to 0.”

The best guess why this is happening is that Ohio State had a starting offensive lineman named Michael Jordan.