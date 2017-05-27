Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh in Rome. (Photo: Andrew Medichini / AP)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh decided to share some “biblical advice” via Twitter with former 49ers running back Brandon Jacobs, who took a shot at Harbaugh in a widely circulated quote from a radio appearance Thursday.

Jacobs was not a guest on the “Tiki and Tierney Show” on CBS Sports Network, but called in last Thursday to discuss a few topics. He was asked about playing for Harbaugh when he coached in San Francisco.

“I had a lot of respect for Jim when I was there – before I got to know him,” Jacobs said. “I enjoyed my time there, but we didn’t see eye to eye.”

Harbaugh responded Saturday on Twitter: “Biblical advice for @gatorboyrb Let all bitterness & wrath & anger & clamor & slander be put away from you, along with all malice.”

And it didn't take long for Jacobs to fire back on Twitter, writing: "Love the support but stop the super bowl talk. I will expose him, Michigan will fire him when I am done."

Jacobs spelled out on the show why he thought Harbaugh was in the wrong.

“I knew more about football than they led on,” Jacobs said on the show. “Going somewhere where they didn’t have route conversions into certain coverages was just absurd. They were just running routes in the defense and getting people killed.

“Size and strength is what they had and that’s why they won. Let’s be real. They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn’t know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim was throwing slants into cover-2 safeties and getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man.”

Harbaugh, entering his third season as Michigan coach, took the 49ers to three NFC Championship games while coaching the 49ers and a Super Bowl.