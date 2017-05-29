Unseeded Michigan sophomore Brienne Minor became the tennis program's first national champion, defeating Florida's Belinda Woolcock, 6-3, 6-3, to win the NCAA singles title Monday in Athens, Ga.
Minor won six matches for the title, including wins over three top-16 opponents, including Woolcock, who was seeded No. 6.
“It feels amazing; I’m still soaking it all in," Minor said of winning the NCAA title. "When I threw my racket at the end of the match I just felt this wave of relief because I was just so happy I could get that win. I was super tired so I was excited to let that racket go and just be done with the match.”
She defeated Texas Tech's Gabriela Talaba and Vanderbilt's Sydney Campbell in the tournament, who were seeded Nos. 9 and 15, respectively.
Minor, ranked No. 24, ends her sophomore season with All-America honors and a 32-6 record. She is one of six Wolverines to have multiple 30-win seasons in a career.
Minor, who is from Mundelein, Ill., is majoring in sports management at Michigan.
“I just feel so honored to represent such a great school," she said Monday. "I love Michigan and I’m so glad I committed here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
With her national championship, Minor earns a spot in this year's U.S. Open.
BRIENNE MINOR IN NCAA TOURNAMENT
Championship: defeated No. 6 Belinda Woolcock (Florida), 6-3, 6-3
Semifinals: defeated No. 15 Sydney Campbell (Vanderbilt), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-0
Quarterfinals: defeated No. 18 Sara Daavettila (North Carolina), 6-2, 6-4
Round of 16: defeated No. 37 Mayar Sherif Ahmed (Pepperdine), 6-3, 7-5
Second round: defeated No. 9 Gabriela Talaba (Texas Tech), 6-4, 6-2
First round: defeated No. 21 Sinead Lohan (Miami), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs