Michigan's Brienne Minor celebrates her victory in the singles championship match on Monday. (Photo: Richard Hamm, AP)

Unseeded Michigan sophomore Brienne Minor became the tennis program's first national champion, defeating Florida's Belinda Woolcock, 6-3, 6-3, to win the NCAA singles title Monday in Athens, Ga.

Minor won six matches for the title, including wins over three top-16 opponents, including Woolcock, who was seeded No. 6.

“It feels amazing; I’m still soaking it all in," Minor said of winning the NCAA title. "When I threw my racket at the end of the match I just felt this wave of relief because I was just so happy I could get that win. I was super tired so I was excited to let that racket go and just be done with the match.”

Brienne Minor poses with her NCAA championship trophy on Monday. (Photo: Bill Kallenberg, NCAA)

She defeated Texas Tech's Gabriela Talaba and Vanderbilt's Sydney Campbell in the tournament, who were seeded Nos. 9 and 15, respectively.

Minor, ranked No. 24, ends her sophomore season with All-America honors and a 32-6 record. She is one of six Wolverines to have multiple 30-win seasons in a career.

Minor, who is from Mundelein, Ill., is majoring in sports management at Michigan.

“I just feel so honored to represent such a great school," she said Monday. "I love Michigan and I’m so glad I committed here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

With her national championship, Minor earns a spot in this year's U.S. Open.

BRIENNE MINOR IN NCAA TOURNAMENT

Championship: defeated No. 6 Belinda Woolcock (Florida), 6-3, 6-3

Semifinals: defeated No. 15 Sydney Campbell (Vanderbilt), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-0

Quarterfinals: defeated No. 18 Sara Daavettila (North Carolina), 6-2, 6-4

Round of 16: defeated No. 37 Mayar Sherif Ahmed (Pepperdine), 6-3, 7-5

Second round: defeated No. 9 Gabriela Talaba (Texas Tech), 6-4, 6-2

First round: defeated No. 21 Sinead Lohan (Miami), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3