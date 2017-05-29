CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share Michigan coach Erik Bakich on his team's season and the Wolverines being among the last teams to make the NCAA baseball tournament. Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News

Michigan coach Eric Bakich (Photo: Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News)

Michigan’s baseball team will travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., for regional play in the NCAA baseball tournament.

The No. 3 seed Wolverines (42-15) will open against No. 2 Florida Gulf Coast on Friday at 1 p.m. in the double-elimination regional. Host and No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 4 Davidson meet in Friday's second game at 6 p.m.

The winner of the Chapel Hill regional will face the winner of the Houston regional in the best-of-three Super Regionals. The four teams in the Houston regional are the host Cougars, Big Ten tournament champion Iowa, Texas A&M and Baylor.

The winner of the Super Regional advances to the College World Series.

Michigan entered the Big Ten tournament having won six of their final seven games and fell just one-half game short of claiming the regular-season conference championship.

But they went 0-2 in the Big Ten tournament with losses to Northwestern and Indiana, and the result was that the Wolverines were among the last four teams to make the NCAA field, along with Auburn, Texas A&M and UCLA.

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

At Boshamer Stadium

Friday

Game 1 — Michigan (42-15) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (42-18), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — North Carolina (47-12) vs. Davidson (32-24), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday

Game 7 (if necessary) — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.