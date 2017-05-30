Desmond Howard, Michigan’s 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, has been signed by ESPN to a multiyear agreement to remain with the network. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Howard has been a part of the seven-time Emmy-Award winning College GameDay — college football’s longest-running Saturday morning pregame show — since joining ESPN in 2005. He is also a staple on ESPN’s daily, weekday news and information show — College Football Live, in addition to calling select mid-week games during the season. Howard will continue to play a large part on ESPN’s College Football Playoff programming.

“I am both excited and reflective as I embark upon my 13th season with ESPN,” Howard said Tuesday in a release. “When I transitioned from playing the game to talking about it for a living, I could not have landed on a better team than College GameDay, where I’ve been fortunate to learn from and grow with some of the very best in this industry.

“Likewise, I consider myself lucky to be able to travel the country throughout the fall and be surrounded by so many die-hard college football fans who gather together to help us create a uniquely electric atmosphere every Saturday morning… Is it August yet?”

“The name Desmond Howard is synonymous with college football,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior coordinating producer. “Desmond has been a key part of our College GameDayfamily for over 10 years, and will be into the foreseeable future. Desmond has established himself as a respected analyst, and know he is going to continue to deliver honest and thoughtful opinions elevating our college football coverage.”