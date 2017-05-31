The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25 will kick off at noon on Fox, UM announced Wednesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan’s football kickoff schedule is starting to take shape.

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25 will kick off at noon on Fox, UM announced Wednesday.

Last week, ESPN announced that Michigan’s season opener against Florida in Arlington, Texas, will be a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. And on Wednesday the network revealed that the Wolverines’ home opener Sept. 9 against Cincinnati at Michigan Stadium will kick off at noon and will be carried on ABC or ESPN.

The Wolverines’ game at Purdue will be at either 3:30 or 4 p.m. ET, per Michigan’s release, while their game at Indiana will be at noon. Also at noon is Michigan’s homecoming game against Rutgers on Oct. 28.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/chengelis