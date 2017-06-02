Michigan moved to Nike and the Jordan Jumpman brand last season. Last August when the uniforms were officially unveiled, Harbaugh said he would be open to an alternate uniform. He said he has had a hand in designing this alternate. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

University Heights, Ohio — Michigan and Nike have partnered to design an alternate uniform that will be used at least one time this fall.

“It’s going to happen,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the “Light Up the Land” football camp at John Carroll University Friday night.

Harbaugh knows in which game the uniform will be worn, but would not reveal any details.

“Some people like the element of surprise,” Harbaugh said, laughing. “I don’t know if I’m at liberty to say which one. I know which one it’s going to be. I don’t want to steal somebody else’s thunder.”

He said it will be worn “at least once this year.”

Michigan moved to Nike and the Jordan Jumpman brand last season. Last August when the uniforms were officially unveiled, Harbaugh said he would be open to an alternate uniform. He said he has had a hand in designing this alternate.

“When we first signed up with Nike, said that would be something we would be interested in, (and) they were interested in it,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been designed.”

Former Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis last year said Harbaugh had jokingly tossed around the idea of an all-maize uniform.

