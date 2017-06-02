Quinton Washington fuels up Will Power's car on Friday at the Detroit Grand Prix. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – Michigan football fans will remember Quinton Washington for his days as a Wolverines defensive tackle from 2010-13.

Now, the 26-year-old Washington is in his third year of working on Will Power’s pit crew.

“It’s been a lot of fun, a lot of excitement every time out,” said Washington. “I put in fuel, so every time the car comes in, I put 18 gallons of fuel in it.”

Washington, who played for Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke, is proud of the Michigan football program, and he has high praise for head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“I think he’s made some huge changes in the whole program and they’re headed in the right direction,” said Washington of Harbaugh. “He’s made some changes that he was used to when he was there before (as quarterback in mid-1980s).”