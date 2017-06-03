Jim Harbaugh hosts "Light Up the Land" prospect camp
More than 200 Cleveland area high school football players
More than 200 Cleveland area high school football players attended the "Light Up the Land" Prospect Camp at John Carroll University in Cleveland Saturday evening, June 2, 2017. The camp was led by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff, as well as coaches from JCU.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Harbaugh arrives at the camp fired up and ready to
Harbaugh arrives at the camp fired up and ready to go.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Jim Harbaugh stops to have his photo taken with David
Jim Harbaugh stops to have his photo taken with David Faremouth, 12, of Shaker Heights, Ohio. Faremouth's mother, Elizabeth, is a 1995 Michigan graduate.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Cleveland area high school football players on the
Cleveland area high school football players on the sidelines of the track.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Harbaugh talks with some players before the start of
Harbaugh talks with some players before the start of the camp.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Jim Harbaugh poses with fans before the start of the
Jim Harbaugh poses with fans before the start of the camp.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Michigan fans came to cheer on their favorite coach.
Michigan fans came to cheer on their favorite coach.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fans stopped Harbaugh to get their photo taken with
Fans stopped Harbaugh to get their photo taken with him prior to the start of the camp.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Harbaugh encourages the players to work hard, but safe,
Harbaugh encourages the players to work hard, but safe, during the camp.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Players gather around the coaching staff to get instructions
Players gather around the coaching staff to get instructions before the start of drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
More than 200 Cleveland area high school football players
More than 200 Cleveland area high school football players attended the "Light Up the Land" Prospect Camp at John Carroll University in Cleveland Saturday evening, June 2, 2017. The camp was led by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff, as well as coaches from JCU. Harbaugh runs through the drills the players will do during the camp. Special to the Free Press/David Petkiewicz  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Players warm up with a lap around the field.
Players warm up with a lap around the field.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Players warm up at the start of camp.
Players warm up at the start of camp.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Harbaugh encourages the players to keep going during
Harbaugh encourages the players to keep going during their warmup run.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Players run sprints during drills.
Players run sprints during drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fans watch as the high school players go through drills.
Fans watch as the high school players go through drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Don Shula Stadium field was filled with more than 200
Don Shula Stadium field was filled with more than 200 high school players during drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Harbaugh looks on as players take off running sprints.
Harbaugh looks on as players take off running sprints.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Players take a water break after sprints.
Players take a water break after sprints.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Harbaugh gets the players started during agility drills.
Harbaugh gets the players started during agility drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
    University Heights, Ohio — Michigan freshman Ben Mason’s move to fullback is a done deal.

    Mason, an early enrollee, arrived as a linebacker but will be playing fullback, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

    “It’s done. We’re going full speed ahead on that,” Harbaugh said after the satellite camp at John Carroll University Friday night. “He was a terrific fullback and linebacker in high school, but it was 100 percent he was a linebacker and 100 percent watching him go forward and hit people was like I had never seen before. Talked to Ben about it, and he was very excited about it. I think he’ll be terrific.”

    Incoming receiver Brad Hawkins apparently has been seduced by a strong pitch from Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and might be moving to safety.

    “What’s transpired, though, Don Brown got to him,” Harbaugh said, laughing. “Don Brown said he talked to Brad and Brad wanted to play safety. I accused Don Brown of some recruiting going on there. We haven’t really investigated the whole thing yet. I think it’s a little of both.”

    Austin Brenner, a receiver, maybe be a candidate to move to safety, Harbaugh said.

    Gone campin’

    Two down and at least nine to go. Harbaugh plans to work at least 11 total camps during the 10 days the NCAA is allowing in June and July, a new rule to limit the camps. Last year Harbaugh and his staff traveled the country and even visited American Samoa and Australia for camps.

    Michigan went with split staffs to work a camp in Macon, Georgia, and then at John Carroll outside of Cleveland on Friday. Harbaugh said the assistant coaches will each work 10-11 camps.

    “Right now it feels the same, it feels good, but I know we’re not going to do as many,” Harbaugh said. “I’m thankful to be out here tonight. I’d rather do more.”

    He was able to spend some time with John Carroll coach Rick Finotti, who had most recently worked as an analyst on Michigan’s staff.

    “Such a good feeling walking in, seeing coach,” Harbaugh said. “I knew half the fun was going to be watching him do his thing.”

    Players are back

    Harbaugh said he was relieved all the players returned from overseas and internships around the country without incident.

    Many players stayed in Europe after the Wolverines’ trip to Italy and toured and participated in study-abroad programs. Some players went to countries outside of Europe, as well.

    “Everybody’s back,” Harbaugh said. “I was counting down the days — to do what we did, to go to Rome for a week, to have no shenanigans, no kerfuffles, no incidents of any kind is just awesome. So I’m really proud of our team for that, including the 45 or so who stayed in Europe pretty much on their own. There was no Michigan football personnel there to do anything for anybody.

    “They were there doing their study abroad, doing their internships, doing their travel. Just really was impressed with the level of maturity of our guys. Really enjoying hearing the stories of Iceland and Austria and Costa Rica and Argentina. It impacts you even more when you come back and you hear the stories and people ask you about it. It’s been great still. Still got a glow about it.”

    Extra points

    Receiver Eddie McDoom, who suffered an ankle injury in the spring game in mid-April, is recovered, Harbaugh said.

    … Some of the freshmen will start arriving in Ann Arbor as soon as they graduate, while others might wait, he said, until they need to be there so they can spend as much time as possible with their families.

