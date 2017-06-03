Jim Harbaugh arrives at the camp fired up and ready to go. (Photo: David Petkiewicz / Special to The Detroit News)

University Heights, Ohio — Michigan freshman Ben Mason’s move to fullback is a done deal.

Mason, an early enrollee, arrived as a linebacker but will be playing fullback, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

“It’s done. We’re going full speed ahead on that,” Harbaugh said after the satellite camp at John Carroll University Friday night. “He was a terrific fullback and linebacker in high school, but it was 100 percent he was a linebacker and 100 percent watching him go forward and hit people was like I had never seen before. Talked to Ben about it, and he was very excited about it. I think he’ll be terrific.”

Incoming receiver Brad Hawkins apparently has been seduced by a strong pitch from Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and might be moving to safety.

“What’s transpired, though, Don Brown got to him,” Harbaugh said, laughing. “Don Brown said he talked to Brad and Brad wanted to play safety. I accused Don Brown of some recruiting going on there. We haven’t really investigated the whole thing yet. I think it’s a little of both.”

Austin Brenner, a receiver, maybe be a candidate to move to safety, Harbaugh said.

Gone campin’

Two down and at least nine to go. Harbaugh plans to work at least 11 total camps during the 10 days the NCAA is allowing in June and July, a new rule to limit the camps. Last year Harbaugh and his staff traveled the country and even visited American Samoa and Australia for camps.

Michigan went with split staffs to work a camp in Macon, Georgia, and then at John Carroll outside of Cleveland on Friday. Harbaugh said the assistant coaches will each work 10-11 camps.

“Right now it feels the same, it feels good, but I know we’re not going to do as many,” Harbaugh said. “I’m thankful to be out here tonight. I’d rather do more.”

He was able to spend some time with John Carroll coach Rick Finotti, who had most recently worked as an analyst on Michigan’s staff.

“Such a good feeling walking in, seeing coach,” Harbaugh said. “I knew half the fun was going to be watching him do his thing.”

Players are back

Harbaugh said he was relieved all the players returned from overseas and internships around the country without incident.

Many players stayed in Europe after the Wolverines’ trip to Italy and toured and participated in study-abroad programs. Some players went to countries outside of Europe, as well.

“Everybody’s back,” Harbaugh said. “I was counting down the days — to do what we did, to go to Rome for a week, to have no shenanigans, no kerfuffles, no incidents of any kind is just awesome. So I’m really proud of our team for that, including the 45 or so who stayed in Europe pretty much on their own. There was no Michigan football personnel there to do anything for anybody.

“They were there doing their study abroad, doing their internships, doing their travel. Just really was impressed with the level of maturity of our guys. Really enjoying hearing the stories of Iceland and Austria and Costa Rica and Argentina. It impacts you even more when you come back and you hear the stories and people ask you about it. It’s been great still. Still got a glow about it.”

Extra points

Receiver Eddie McDoom, who suffered an ankle injury in the spring game in mid-April, is recovered, Harbaugh said.

… Some of the freshmen will start arriving in Ann Arbor as soon as they graduate, while others might wait, he said, until they need to be there so they can spend as much time as possible with their families.

