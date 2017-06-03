Grant Perry will be in Ingham County Circuit Court on July 17 for a jury trial, according to online court records. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

University Heights, Ohio — Michigan receiver Grant Perry’s legal issues have not yet been resolved, but his indefinite suspension has been lifted.

“He’s back working out with the team,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday night after a satellite camp at John Carroll University, adding that Perry will be with the team in preseason camp.

Perry will be in Ingham County Circuit Court on July 17 for a jury trial, according to online court records. There have been multiple court adjournments in his case since January. He faces two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one felony count of assault and resisting a police officer, and one misdemeanor count of minor in possession of alcohol, stemming from an incident last Oct. 15 outside an East Lansing bar.

A 46-page police report was released in late December alleging Perry grabbed a 21-year-old woman by the groin and buttocks. When police arrived at the bar and asked him for identification, he ran before being tackled by an officer. He refused a Breathalyzer. This occurred during Michigan’s off week.

He was suspended the next two games and after his arraignment he was indefinitely suspended and did not travel with the team to its bowl game. Perry also did not participate in spring practice.

