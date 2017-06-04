Tyreke Smith attends the camp at John Carroll University on Friday night. (Photo: Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News)

Cleveland Heights, Ohio – Tyreke Smith, a top-rated 2018 defensive end from Ohio, dropped by to visit with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and several members of his staff who were working the satellite camp at John Carroll University on Friday night.

Smith was talking to a group of reporters when defensive line coach Greg Mattison chimed in. Mattison was working with a group of high school defensive linemen at the camp when he saw Smith.

“Don’t even talk to him,” Mattison jokingly yelled at the reporters. “He’s going to Michigan. Leave him alone.”

Smith, rated four stars and ranked as the No. 3 player in Ohio by 247Sports, attends Cleveland Heights High. He said he’s 6-foot-4, 250 pounds.

He lives only three minutes from John Carroll, and although he didn’t participate in the camp, he wanted to visit with the Michigan coaches.

“It was great to come here and see Coach Harbaugh,” said Smith, who is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 1 defensive end in the Midwest by Scout.com. “It’s real cool … only live three minutes away and definitely had to come out here and say hey.

“Coach Matti, we talk on the phone a lot,” Smith said. “It’s great to interact with them and definitely great to see him in person. Coach Harbaugh – our relationship is getting better and better every time we see each other.”

Smith moved to Ohio from southern California before his eighth-grade year, so he is not tied into the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

“I’m from California, I grew up there, I lived there for 13 years, so Ohio State doesn’t really have a pull toward me for an Ohio kid,” he said. “I just look at every school the same. I don’t care about the rivalry right now.”

Smith said he’s got a core of 12 schools he’s seriously considering, including USC and UCLA, along with Michigan and Ohio State. He said the Buckeyes are in near-constant communication. He will spend time in southern California this summer and said he plans to take his time making a decision.

He is fond of Mattison and appreciates his honesty.

“He’s a great coach,” Smith said. “He’s calm. He’s coached tremendous guys coming out of Michigan. You’ve seen it, they put out results. He’s honest with me. He tells me what I need to get better at, and I know I need to get better at that stuff, so that means a lot to me, because some of these coaches just tell me what I want to hear.”

Smith said his parents enjoyed their visit to Michigan.

“They loved it,” he said. “They love the campus, just the feeling going into the stadium. Michigan’s education is real high on the board, and my mom loved that. My mom and dad, they’re hard on me about my education.

“Education is a huge aspect of my decision. It’s just a big part of my decision, so I want to go somewhere where it will set me up when I’m done with football, and I’ll have a career that will set me up off the field.”