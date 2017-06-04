Jim Harbaugh, Michigan at John Carroll camp
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

More than 200 Cleveland area high school football players
More than 200 Cleveland area high school football players attended the "Light Up the Land" Prospect Camp at John Carroll University in Cleveland Saturday evening, June 2, 2017. The camp was led by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff, as well as coaches from JCU.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jim Harbaugh arrives at the camp fired up and ready
Jim Harbaugh arrives at the camp fired up and ready to go.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jim Harbaugh stops to have his photo taken with David
Jim Harbaugh stops to have his photo taken with David Faremouth, 12, of Shaker Heights, Ohio. Faremouth's mother, Elizabeth, is a 1995 Michigan graduate.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cleveland area high school football players on the
Cleveland area high school football players on the sidelines of the track.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Harbaugh talks with some players before the start of
Harbaugh talks with some players before the start of the camp.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jim Harbaugh poses with fans before the start of the
Jim Harbaugh poses with fans before the start of the camp.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans came to cheer on their favorite coach.
Michigan fans came to cheer on their favorite coach.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans stopped Harbaugh to get their photo taken with
Fans stopped Harbaugh to get their photo taken with him prior to the start of the camp.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Harbaugh encourages the players to work hard, but safe,
Harbaugh encourages the players to work hard, but safe, during the camp.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players gather around the coaching staff to get instructions
Players gather around the coaching staff to get instructions before the start of drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jim Harbaugh runs through the drills the players will
Jim Harbaugh runs through the drills the players will do during the camp.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players warm up with a lap around the field.
Players warm up with a lap around the field.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players stretch prior to going through drills.
Players stretch prior to going through drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Harbaugh encourages the players to keep going during
Harbaugh encourages the players to keep going during their warmup run.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players run sprints during drills.
Players run sprints during drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans watch as the high school players go through drills.
Fans watch as the high school players go through drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Don Shula Stadium field was filled with more than 200
Don Shula Stadium field was filled with more than 200 high school players during drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Harbaugh looks on as players take off running sprints.
Harbaugh looks on as players take off running sprints.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players take a water break after sprints.
Players take a water break after sprints.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Harbaugh gets the players started during agility drills.
Harbaugh gets the players started during agility drills.  David Petkiewicz, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    Cleveland Heights, Ohio – Tyreke Smith, a top-rated 2018 defensive end from Ohio, dropped by to visit with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and several members of his staff who were working the satellite camp at John Carroll University on Friday night.

    Smith was talking to a group of reporters when defensive line coach Greg Mattison chimed in. Mattison was working with a group of high school defensive linemen at the camp when he saw Smith.

    “Don’t even talk to him,” Mattison jokingly yelled at the reporters. “He’s going to Michigan. Leave him alone.”

    Smith, rated four stars and ranked as the No. 3 player in Ohio by 247Sports, attends Cleveland Heights High. He said he’s 6-foot-4, 250 pounds.

    He lives only three minutes from John Carroll, and although he didn’t participate in the camp, he wanted to visit with the Michigan coaches.

    “It was great to come here and see Coach Harbaugh,” said Smith, who is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 1 defensive end in the Midwest by Scout.com. “It’s real cool … only live three minutes away and definitely had to come out here and say hey.

    “Coach Matti, we talk on the phone a lot,” Smith said. “It’s great to interact with them and definitely great to see him in person. Coach Harbaugh – our relationship is getting better and better every time we see each other.”

    Michigan will wear alternate uniform next season

    Smith moved to Ohio from southern California before his eighth-grade year, so he is not tied into the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

    “I’m from California, I grew up there, I lived there for 13 years, so Ohio State doesn’t really have a pull toward me for an Ohio kid,” he said. “I just look at every school the same. I don’t care about the rivalry right now.”

    Smith said he’s got a core of 12 schools he’s seriously considering, including USC and UCLA, along with Michigan and Ohio State. He said the Buckeyes are in near-constant communication. He will spend time in southern California this summer and said he plans to take his time making a decision.

    He is fond of Mattison and appreciates his honesty.

    “He’s a great coach,” Smith said. “He’s calm. He’s coached tremendous guys coming out of Michigan. You’ve seen it, they put out results. He’s honest with me. He tells me what I need to get better at, and I know I need to get better at that stuff, so that means a lot to me, because some of these coaches just tell me what I want to hear.”

    Trieu: Hayes, Mayfield could be homegrown bookend tackles for Michigan

    Smith said his parents enjoyed their visit to Michigan.

    “They loved it,” he said. “They love the campus, just the feeling going into the stadium. Michigan’s education is real high on the board, and my mom loved that. My mom and dad, they’re hard on me about my education.

    “Education is a huge aspect of my decision. It’s just a big part of my decision, so I want to go somewhere where it will set me up when I’m done with football, and I’ll have a career that will set me up off the field.”

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE