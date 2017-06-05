Tyler Shough (Photo: Scout.com)

Tyler Shough, a three-star quarterback from Arizona who is considering Michigan, is one of 12 quarterbacks chosen Monday for The Opening Finals in Oregon.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Shough earned the berth based on his performance this past weekend in the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, where Scout called him “the biggest surprise from the quarterbacks from the West in the Finals.”

Shough, who plays for Chandler Hamilton, is ranked third among quarterbacks in Arizona by Scout, and 66th nationally in the 2018 recruiting class. He’s also considering South Carolina, North Carolina, Indiana and California.

Also reaching The Opening Finals was four-star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who in April committed to UCLA over Michigan.

The Opening Finals will be held June 28-July 3 in Beaverton, Oregon.