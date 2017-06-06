Kekoa Crawford is part of a deep group of receivers at Michigan. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh recently revealed position changes for a few players, including Drake Harris, who has moved from receiver to cornerback.

This suggests Harbaugh’s considerable confidence in his group of receivers that will feature plenty of youth with the additions of talented early enrollees Donovan Peoples-Jones, the No. 1 receiver coming out of high school, and Tarik Black, along with sophomores Kekoa Crawford and Eddie McDoom and incoming four-star receivers Oliver Martin and Nico Collins.

Harbaugh has heaped praise on Nate Schoenle, a walk-on out of Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard. And there are veterans returning including Moe Ways and Grant Perry, so while there is depth, there’s plenty of inexperience.

“Tarik really showed a knack for making big plays,” Harbaugh said last Friday after the satellite camp in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. “He was making big plays so often and Donovan is rock solid. Still two more receivers with Oliver and Nico. I think they’re going to be darn good, as well as Kekoa and Eddie. There’s a lot of good guys there.

“We’ve got several other good players well. Nate Schoenle, he continues to grade out as the top guy. The competition is going to rage on. Grant Perry’s an outstanding football player as well. We’ve got a lot of good players at that position. (It will be) a good summer watching them all and then get into camp everybody’s going to be fighting for playing time and starting positions.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/chengelis