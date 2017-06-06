Michigan running back Chris Evans (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan's first two home games will kick off at noon.

The Wolverines' game against Air Force on Sept. 16 will kick off at noon on BTN, the Big Ten Network announced Tuesday. Last week, ESPN announced Michigan's home opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 9 will be at noon on ABC or ESPN.

Michigan's season opener against Florida in Arlington, Texas, will be a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, and the annual rivalry game against Ohio State will kick off at noon on Fox. The Wolverines’ game at Purdue will be at either 3:30 or 4 p.m. ET, while their game at Indiana will be at noon. Also at noon is Michigan’s homecoming game against Rutgers on Oct. 28.

MICHIGAN 2017 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2, vs. Florida, at Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 9, Cincinnati, noon (ABC or ESPN)

Sept. 16, Air Force, noon (TBA)

Sept. 23, at Purdue, 3:30 or 4 p.m. (TBA)

Oct. 7, Michigan State (time and TV TBA)

Oct. 14, at Indiana, noon (TBA)

Oct. 21, at Penn State (time and TV TBA)

Oct. 28, Rutgers, noon (TBA)

Nov. 4, Minnesota (time and TV TBA)

Nov. 11, at Maryland (time and TV TBA)

Nov. 18, at Wisconsin (time and TV TBA)

Nov. 25, Ohio State, noon (Fox)