Jaimie Phelan leads the pack to the finish line in the 1500-meter final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. (Photo: Kyle Terwillegar / University of Michigan athletics)

University of Michigan runner Jaimie Phelan won the 1500-meter title at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

Phelan utilized her strong kick to go from last in the field to first over the last 400 meters of the final, and her winning time of 4:13.78 was 2 one-hundredths of a second faster than second-place Nikki Hiltz of Arkansas.

It was the first time a Wolverines runner won the event, and the first outdoor individual NCAA title for the Michigan women since Geena Gall (800 jeters) and Tiffany Ofili (100 hurdles) took firsts in 2009.

On her way to the front of the pack Phelan passed former national champions Karisa Nelson of Stanford, Dani Jones of Colorado and Rhianwedd Price of Mississippi State.