Brad Galli of WXYZ-TV interviews Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos. (Photo: WXYZ)

Brad Galli, WXYZ-TV sports anchor, is the new host the weekly Inside Michigan Football Radio Show held Mondays throughout the football season at Pizza House.

The past two seasons, Galli has interviewed Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh each Monday for the Detroit station.

“Bringing fans closer to the Michigan football program and providing unique access every week will be a lot of fun,” Galli said in a release Monday. “I have a lot of enthusiasm about hosting the show — and I think I’m smart enough to know I don’t have to do much talking with Coach Harbaugh on the microphone next to me.”

Jim Brandstatter, who has hosted the show since its beginnings, has decided to step away from the Monday night show. Brandstatter will continue to handle play-by-play duties for the IMG/Michigan Sports Network and host the Inside Michigan Football TV show as well as provide color commentary on the Detroit Lions radio broadcast.

“The decision to step away from the Monday night Inside Michigan Football radio show with Jim Harbaugh was mine,” Brandstatter said in the release. “I made the decision based on the increased responsibility of the Michigan football play-by-play position and the travel involved in my fall weekends broadcasting both the Wolverines and Detroit Lions NFL games.

“I had a blast doing the show and thank IMG for the opportunity, and especially Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan media staff over the past couple of years. I have loved working with producer Kathleen Stevens and engineer Tony Butler and the wonderful staff and Michigan fans at the Pizza House. Going forward, I wish for continued and increased success (with new host Brad Galli) of this popular radio program.”