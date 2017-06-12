Moritz Wagner (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan has added another state opponent to its nonconference schedule.

The Wolverines will host Central Michigan at Crisler Center on Nov. 13, the first meeting between the schools since 2012.

Michigan already is scheduled to play Detroit Mercy at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 16, and will play Big Ten rival Michigan State at least once and probably twice.

Central Michigan announced its nonconference schedule Monday, and includes a trip to the Great Alaska Shootout over Thanksgiving.

Central Michigan is coming off a 16-16 season, but is losing its two best players, Marcus Keene early to the NBA Draft and Braylon Rayson to graduation.

Michigan was 26-12 and played in the NCAA Tournament, but is losing Derrick Walton Jr. and Zak Irvin to graduation, and D.J. Wilson early to the NBA.

The programs have met 24 times, with Michigan winning 21. The last meeting was an 88-73 Michigan win in December 2012.

Central Michigan last won two meetings ago, 78-67, in 2007.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter @tonypaul1984