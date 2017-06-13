Erik Bakich (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

Grand Rapids – Michigan baseball coach Erik Bakich reportedly is interviewing for the South Carolina job, but Warde Manuel wants to keep him in Ann Arbor. Bakich already has an offer on the table from Michigan’s athletic director to remain in Ann Arbor.

“I love Erik and want him to stay here, but people have to make choices they want to make,” Manuel said Tuesday. “I hope he stays. He’s done a terrific job at Michigan. We have been talking about him returning for a few months now. He has those terms and everything we put on the table. This was the last year of a five-year deal, and we offered him another five-year deal to stay. He’s doing a great job.”

Bakich, 39, has a 176-119 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons at Michigan.

Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, the winningest coach in the sport, just completed her 33rd season with the Wolverines. Manuel said Hutchins has met to discuss her contract with Bitsy Ritt, UM senior executive associate AD for sports administration.

“I don’t know if she signed anything, but listen, I told Hutch she can’t retire. Ever,” Manuel said. “We’re working on finalizing that if it hasn’t been finalized. She’s the best. We had a ‘down year’ and went to the regionals. Just amazing.”