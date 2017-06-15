Michigan’s athletic department projects an operating surplus of $2 million in 2018. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – Michigan’s athletic department projects an operating surplus of $2 million and will get a huge bump in funds from the Big Ten’s conference distribution, according to the 2018 operating budget presented Thursday at the University of Michigan Regents meeting.

Noticeable in the released budget is the projected increase in Big Ten conference distribution. Michigan is expected to receive $51.1 million in 2018, a substantial increase from $36.3 million during the 2017 fiscal year in large part because of the Big Ten’s new television contract.

The budget projects operating revenues of $182.4 million and operating expenses of $180.4 million. Total operating expenses are projected to increase approximately 5 percent from the 2017 fiscal year and also included is a $4 million transfer to a deferred maintenance fund used to provide athletic facilities upkeep and rehab.

Because of Michigan’s neutral site season-opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this fall, other revenues are projected to increase to $12.8 million in 2018 from $7 million last year.