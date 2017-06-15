Tyler Shough (Photo: Scout.com)

Tyler Shough, a four-star quarterback from Hamilton High in Chandler, Ariz., on Thursday committed to North Carolina, picking the Tar Heels over Michigan, among others.

“I would like to thank God for guiding me through this process and blessing me with these decisions,” Shough wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to my parents especially, for always supporting me in everything I do. … I want to be a part of something great moving forward and truly develop myself, my teammates and the community in Chapel Hill. I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina.”

Shough said that he regarded Michigan his “dream school” when he was younger. He visited the Wolverines and coach Jim Harbaugh in May.

Shough (6-5, 195) is one of 12 quarterbacks who will participate in The Opening Finals in Oregon June 30-July 3.

Shough, who is ranked the No. 16 quarterback nationally in the class of 2018, was offered by Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and many other top programs.