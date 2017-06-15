Buy Photo Clarkston's Taylor Currie (23) goes up for two points in the Class A state championship game against Grand Rapids Christian. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Clarkston big man Taylor Currie made things tough for Mr. Basketball runnerup Xavier Tillman in the Class A state championship game this past March at the Breslin Center and it definitely caught the eye of Michigan coach John Beilein.

Beilein offered the 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward Currie, who accepted the offer Thursday and became Michigan's first commit for the 2019 class. Currie confirmed his commitment on Twitter.

I'm excited to announce that I've committed to play at The University of Michigan! Thanks to God, My Family, and Coach Beilein! Go Blue 〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/7u6cvCK07H — Taylor Currie (@_swaggyt33) June 15, 2017

Currie definitely had the biggest game of his sophomore year in the 75-69 state title game win over Grand Rapids Christian. He scored 16 points, making 7-of-10 shots from the field while grabbing 10 rebounds.

Tillman, 6-8 and 260 pounds, will be playing this winter at Michigan State.

Currie’s teammate, Clarkston point guard Foster Loyer will also be playing at MSU, but not before teaming up with Currie again next winter to try and earn a repeat state title for coach Dan Fife.

Currie, who transferred in at Clarkston after playing his freshman year in Ohio, earned All-North second-team honors by The News.

Michigan also offered 2019 Detroit Old Redford guard Mark "Rocket" Watts Jr., according to his Twitter.

Currie is ranked the No. 91 prospect and Watts No. 99 in the 2019 class by Scout.com.

