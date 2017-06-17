Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, was in attendance during the then President Barack Obama’s speech at Ray Fisher baseball stadium at the University of Michigan in November 2016. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News file)

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is in the process of officially asking former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama to be honorary captains this fall for a game at Michigan Stadium.

Harbaugh visited with the former president last Wednesday during a quick visit to Washington, D.C. and has worked with Michelle Obama on her Richer Higher education initiative.

“We’re making those asks. Official asks,” Harbaugh said Saturday during a break in the Aerial Assault high school quarterbacks camp. “In the process of making an official ask. There’s been, ‘Hey we’d like you to do it,’ and now we’re doing officials asks.”

Harbaugh spoke during a congressional hearing as a member of Legal Services Corporation council last Wednesday and implored lawmakers to bridge the gap in terms of access to legal representation.

The night before he spoke, he and son, Jay, Michigan’s running backs coach, took in a Nationals baseball game after visiting with the former president.

“It was incredible,” Harbaugh said. “We had 39 wonderful minutes with president Obama. Saw Mrs. Obama as well. He was great. He was really relaxed, working on a lot of things, book and several things that he shared. Shared a lot of insights.”

Harbaugh called walking the halls of Congress the next morning “amazing”.

“Got a tour of the congressional offices and inner workings,” he said. “Never done that before, that was outstanding. Thought our meeting, our hearing was very productive and good and to top it all off, got to meet Senator Bob Dole, 93 years old working every day, great American. Short trip. We were back in less than 24 hours, but it was really a wonderful trip. (Michigan congresswoman) Debbie Dingell as well. Always drop in and see Debbie.”