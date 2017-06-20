Jeff Meyer (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Jeff Meyer, who has been John Beilein’s assistant at Michigan since the 2009-10 season, is leaving the Wolverines to be LaVall Jordan’s assistant at Butler.

Jordan, also a former Beilein assistant at Michigan, was named Butler’s head coach last week after one season at Milwaukee.

Meyer, 62, and Jordan, 38, were assistants at Butler under Todd Lickliter in 2003-04. Meyer was at Butler for three seasons total, from 2001-04.

“(Jeff Meyer) has been a huge part of our success in the nine years he has been with us,” Beilein wrote on Twitter. “It is not a coincidence we won three Big Ten titles and made seven trips to the NCAA Tournament during that span.”

Michigan went 143-70 during the six seasons Meyer and Jordan coached together at Michigan.

"The stars really aligned on this opportunity," Meyer said in a statement. "LaVall is a trusted friend and a gifted basketball coach. I have great memories of our time at Butler and have continued to cheer for this program from afar. Getting back to central Indiana also brings my wife and I closer to much of our family, and that was very important to us."

Between his stops in Butler and Michigan, Meyer was also an assistant at Missouri and Indiana.

