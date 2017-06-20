Bill Muckalt (Photo: stormhockey.com)

Former Michigan player Bill Muckalt is returning to Ann Arbor as an associated head coach under new Wolverines head man Mel Pearson.

Muckalt, who won two national championships with the Wolverines in 1996 and 1998, was head coach and general manager of the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League the last two seasons.

Muckalt, 42, was also an assistant under Pearson at Michigan Tech for four seasons before coaching the Storm.

"I am humbled and privileged to be back at Michigan – it's a special place," said Muckalt. "I'm excited to work with Mel again and looking forward to working with Brian (Wiseman), Steve (Shields) and the rest of the staff.”

Muckalt had 105 goals and 226 points in four seasons at Michigan from 1995-98. He ranks seventh in UM history in points, sixth in goals and ninth in assists (121). He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 1998.

He played in the NHL for five years with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild.