IMG Academy running back Noah Cain plays catch with Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh during the morning session of the Michigan Elite Football Camp on Friday. (Photo: Lon Hordwdel, special to The Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – There is still plenty of time before Noah Cain, a top running back prospect for the 2019 class, makes his decision, but he is enjoying his first visit to Michigan.

Cain, rated four stars on Scout, participated in Michigan’s Elite Camp on Friday and will stay until Sunday. He is accompanied by his father, Terrence, and former Michigan running back David Underwood, with whom he trained in Texas and considers a mentor. Cain now attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

“When I first got the offer (from Michigan), that was the offer I had been waiting on,” said the 5-foot-11, 207-pound Cain. “As soon as I got it, I told my dad we have to get up there and visit the school. Everything I expected is happening. The coaching staff is great, the players are awesome and they have a great O-line. That’s the biggest thing for me – running behind offensive linemen that can help me accomplish the dreams I want to.”

Cain, who already has visited Ohio State and plans to visit LSU, spent Thursday with running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and former NFL running back Alfonso Smith, recently added to the staff as an intern who will assist coaching the backs.

“Those two dudes are awesome,” Cain said. “It was a great visit. I personally enjoy the coaching staff and getting up here with Coach Underwood and my dad, he wanted to see the campus. The coaching staff is incredible, and I like the offense they run.”

He also likes Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

“He’s a crazy, funny dude,” Cain said, smiling. “He’s good people. I heard he looks out for his players after football. Michigan is one of the top programs in the country academically and athletically, so that’s why they’ll be a top contender for me.”