Michigan Elite Football Camp
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh welcomes
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh welcomes participants to the Michigan Elite Football Camp, Friday morning, June 23, 2017, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. More than 350 high school football players participated in the camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Participants in the Michigan Elite Football Camp race
Participants in the Michigan Elite Football Camp race each other across midfield.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
High School football players run through a series of
High School football players run through a series of warm up drills during the morning session of the Michigan Elite Football Camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh gathers participants
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh gathers participants of the Michigan Elite Football Camp into the end zone to start a series of sprints during the morning session of the camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Players whiz by Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh
Players whiz by Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh as they race down the field in a 100-yard dash.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh raises the
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh raises the hand of Brandon Anderson, a senior wide receiver from Cassopolis, Mich. after Anderson won his heat of a 40-yard dash during the morning session of the Michigan Elite Football Camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan defensive coach Greg Mattison works with campers
Michigan defensive coach Greg Mattison works with campers during the morning session of the Michigan Elite Football Camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
IMG Academy running back, Noah Cain, plays catch with
IMG Academy running back, Noah Cain, plays catch with Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh, during the morning session of the Michigan Elite Football Camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Eric Gray, a running back from Memphis, Tenn., stretches out before doing drills.
Eric Gray, a running back from Memphis, Tenn., stretches out before doing drills.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Drew Clippert, a high school quarterback from St. Charles,
Drew Clippert, a high school quarterback from St. Charles, Ill., runs through a series of drills during the morning session.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Participants in the Michigan Elite Football Camp run
Participants in the Michigan Elite Football Camp run through a series of drills during the morning session.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches over
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches over the proceedings during the morning session.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
    Ann Arbor – There is still plenty of time before Noah Cain, a top running back prospect for the 2019 class, makes his decision, but he is enjoying his first visit to Michigan.

    Cain, rated four stars on Scout, participated in Michigan’s Elite Camp on Friday and will stay until Sunday. He is accompanied by his father, Terrence, and former Michigan running back David Underwood, with whom he trained in Texas and considers a mentor. Cain now attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

    “When I first got the offer (from Michigan), that was the offer I had been waiting on,” said the 5-foot-11, 207-pound Cain. “As soon as I got it, I told my dad we have to get up there and visit the school. Everything I expected is happening. The coaching staff is great, the players are awesome and they have a great O-line. That’s the biggest thing for me – running behind offensive linemen that can help me accomplish the dreams I want to.”

    Cain, who already has visited Ohio State and plans to visit LSU, spent Thursday with running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and former NFL running back Alfonso Smith, recently added to the staff as an intern who will assist coaching the backs.

    Fresh faces breathe new life into UM's D-line

    “Those two dudes are awesome,” Cain said. “It was a great visit. I personally enjoy the coaching staff and getting up here with Coach Underwood and my dad, he wanted to see the campus. The coaching staff is incredible, and I like the offense they run.”

    He also likes Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

    “He’s a crazy, funny dude,” Cain said, smiling. “He’s good people. I heard he looks out for his players after football. Michigan is one of the top programs in the country academically and athletically, so that’s why they’ll be a top contender for me.”

