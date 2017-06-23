Noah Cain (Photo: Josh Newkirk / The Michigan Insider)

Michigan hosted several one-day camps on campus last summer, but none were labeled an “elite” camp like their event this Friday. On the heels of last weekend’s Aerial Assault and ahead of Saturday’s Big Man Camp, Friday’s camp is expected to have some top names attending, which will help it live up to its name.

Noah Cain, running back, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy: Cain is one of the top backs in the entire country in the 2019 class. A strong, physical back, he has an offer from Michigan, along with Ohio State, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Nebraska and more. Originally from Denton (Texas) Guyer, Cain transferred to IMG, but remains close with mentor David Underwood, a former Michigan running back. This will be Cain’s first visit to Michigan and he will participate in the camp, as well.

Tyler Johnson, offensive tackle, Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge: A major 2019 prospect from the Lone Star State, Johnson has an offer from the Wolverines, along with LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and more. It is a good sign for Michigan that he is coming up and participating.

Devontae Dobbs, offensive lineman, Belleville: Dobbs is, by many accounts, the top prospect in the state of Michigan in the 2019 class. When Michigan initially offered last August, it was reported that his father, a Michigan fan, shed tears of happiness. That led many to peg the Wolverines as the leader. Recently, other schools rose up his list to where the feeling was that Michigan had some catching up to do. They will have that opportunity when he is on campus on Friday working with the staff.

Julian Barnett, athlete, Belleville: Barnett does not have a Michigan offer yet but his size (6-1, 190 pounds) and ability to play wide receiver and defensive back at a high level has drawn him offers from Notre Dame, Michigan State, Georgia, Auburn and more. The Wolverines have not had a chance to work with him at camp yet, so this is a good chance for him to impress his way into an offer.

Nolan Rumler, offensive lineman, Akron (Ohio) Hoban: A Michigan legacy, Rumler has a few other big-time offers including Alabama, but the popular opinion is that the Wolverines sit in the driver’s seat. He is considered to be one of the Midwest’s best in the 2019 class.

Trey Leroux, offensive tackle, Monroeville (Ohio): Call this one more of a projection as Leroux, a class of 2020 prospect, is only finishing his freshman year. That said, he is already 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, and showed the tools to be a major prospect in the future at February’s Elite Big Man Camp.

Karsen Barnhart, offensive lineman, Paw Paw (Mich.): Barnhart is yet another class of 2019 offensive lineman who will be participating on Friday. Already 6-foot-5 and 282 pounds, Barnhart holds offers from Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan but will look to impress Michigan.

Michigan commits Jalen Mayfield and Emil Ekiyor will be on hand and are expected to camp on at least one of the two days between Friday and Saturday.

Detroit Cass Tech will have a large group of campers there on Friday.

In addition to these campers, Michigan is also hosting several unofficial visitors during the camp including Jensen Beach (Fla.) 2018 safety Jamien Sherwood and Fort Pierce (Fla.) Central 2018 linebacker David Reese.

Indianapolis Lawrence Central rising senior linebacker Cameron McGrone visited Michigan’s campus on Thursday and left with an offer from the Wolverines; he called the offer “amazing.”

McGrone (6-1, 215 pounds) has 21 offers, but Notre Dame and Wisconsin are considered to be among the chief competition for his commitment.

He was injured the final game of his junior regular season, but has returned to post several strong camp performances. His first camp back was a Nike Opening Regional where he was a top performer and earned an invitation to The Opening Finals.

