Michigan Elite Football Camp
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh welcomes
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh welcomes participants to the Michigan Elite Football Camp, Friday morning, June 23, 2017, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. More than 350 high school football players participated in the camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Participants in the Michigan Elite Football Camp race
Participants in the Michigan Elite Football Camp race each other across midfield.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
High School football players run through a series of
High School football players run through a series of warm up drills during the morning session of the Michigan Elite Football Camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh gathers participants
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh gathers participants of the Michigan Elite Football Camp into the end zone to start a series of sprints during the morning session of the camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Players whiz by Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh
Players whiz by Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh as they race down the field in a 100-yard dash.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh raises the
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh raises the hand of Brandon Anderson, a senior wide receiver from Cassopolis, Mich. after Anderson won his heat of a 40-yard dash during the morning session of the Michigan Elite Football Camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan defensive coach Greg Mattison works with campers
Michigan defensive coach Greg Mattison works with campers during the morning session of the Michigan Elite Football Camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
IMG Academy running back, Noah Cain, plays catch with
IMG Academy running back, Noah Cain, plays catch with Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh, during the morning session of the Michigan Elite Football Camp.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Eric Gray, a running back from Memphis, Tenn., stretches
Eric Gray, a running back from Memphis, Tenn., stretches out before doing drills.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Drew Clippert, a high school quarterback from St. Charles,
Drew Clippert, a high school quarterback from St. Charles, Ill., runs through a series of drills during the morning session.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Participants in the Michigan Elite Football Camp run
Participants in the Michigan Elite Football Camp run through a series of drills during the morning session.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches over
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches over the proceedings during the morning session.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
    Ann Arbor – Michigan freshman receiver Nico Collins is quickly adjusting to college life, getting a feel for the campus and his new teammates, while learning that the college game is faster and more demanding.

    The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Collins, who last Saturday after Michigan’s quarterbacks camp said he expected to begin working out in 7-on-7 drills this week after clearing the typical incoming-freshman paperwork and physical – timing varies based on when the freshmen arrive -- said it has been eye-opening already.

    “It’s a major transition because everyone is just as good as me,” said Collins, a four-star recruit out of Alabama. “Out here, we’re just working. Iron sharpens iron, so we’re out here working every day.

    “It’s been fun. It’s been tough just coming from Alabama. Guys out here are pushing me, getting the feel for (things). They’re helping me out on everything. For the most part, it’s very fun.”

    Collins said he already has learned that while there is a serious approach, everyone likes to have a good time while working out for football. So far he has staved off any homesickness, although he expects that will come, as it does for many out-of-state students.

    “They’re all about business and like to have fun,” he said. “That’s what I like about it.”

    He worked the camp last week helping the youngsters while also picking up tips on routes. He said early-enrollee freshmen receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black have been particularly helpful.

    “It’s new for me right now, but I’m still helping those guys out,” Black said of his fellow freshmen. “I want those guys to learn fast so they can play right away, as well, so we can be a collective group and work together.”

    Collins said he and Black and Peoples-Jones have spent time working on the Jugs machine and just talking and hanging out.

    “Sometimes we go work out, extra work,” he said. “We’re good. We hang out.”

    While he sat out the 7-on-7 drills after arriving last week, Collins said he listened and learned the plays. He knows he needs to work on his routes and footwork, and he also knows the quarterbacks throw harder and faster.

    Everything, he said, is about the details, and everyone is helping him with those.

    “The freshmen and older guys welcomed me in and have just been teaching me up from the get go,” Collins said.

