Billy Donlon (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Assistant coach Billy Donlon is leaving the Michigan basketball program after one season to take a similar position at Northwestern, according to Brian Snow of Scout.com.

On Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported that Wildcats head coach Chris Collins was trying to lure Donlon, a native of Northbrook, Illinois, very close to Evanston, to Northwestern.

“Billy has known Chris Collins for a long time," Snow told The Michigan Insider. "Both grew up in the Chicago area. … They're very comfortable with each other, (Donlon) is comfortable with Chris, he's comfortable with the area, so it's kind of a homecoming for him.”

Donlon, 40, was hired by Michigan coach John Beilein after Donlon was fired after six seasons as Wright State’s head coach. Donlon was brought in to help improve Michigan’s defense.

Michigan now has two assistant coach vacancies. Jeff Meyer announced on Tuesday he was leaving Michigan to join LaVall Jordan’s staff at Butler.