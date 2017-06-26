Billy Donlon (Photo: James Crisp, AP)

Northwestern announced Monday it has hired Billy Donlon away from Michigan to join Chris Collins’ staff as an assistant coach for the Wildcats.

Donlon, 40, was John Beilein’s assistant for one season after being fired after six years as Wright State’s head coach.

"We are obviously disappointed to be losing Billy, however, we are happy he has the opportunity to be closer to his family, home and still coach in the Big Ten,” Beilein said in a statement. “He is one heck of a coach who has been a great asset to our program over this past year. Over many years, Billy has sacrificed his family for coaching basketball. This time he chose his family first and no one can fault him for that."

Donlon is a native of Northbrook, Illinois, about 12 miles from Evanston.

Donlon will also be reunited with Northwestern assistant Brian James, who was Donlon’s high school coach at nearby Glenbrook North High School, in Northbrook.

"It has been an honor working alongside a Hall of Famer in Coach Beilein, at one of the nation's top universities, with an incredible group of student-athletes," Donlon said. "Chicago is home for me. I've known Coach Collins since elementary school, and played for Coach James after that just a few miles away from the Northwestern campus. … I can't wait to get started."

Beilein now has two vacancies on his coaching staff. Jeff Meyer announced last week he was leaving Michigan to join LaVall Jordan’s staff at Butler.