Former Michigan and current Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton will endorse Taco Bueno. (Photo: Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton is bringing in the endorsements.

A day after landing a deal with Big Red soda, Charlton has fittingly landed a taco deal with Dallas-based Taco Bueno.

The fast food chain announced the deal on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Charlton, the 28th overall draft pick, was given the nickname Taco by his grandma. His given name is Vidauntae, but he was born premature with his grandma saying he was “running for the border,” a Taco Bell slogan at the time.

Taco Bueno was founded in 1967 in Abilene and operates 184 restaurants in Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Louisiana.