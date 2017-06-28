Michigan receiver Grant Perry, 21, reportedly has accepted a plea deal in Ingham County Circuit Court pleading guilty to one felony count of resisting arrest and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan receiver Grant Perry, 21, reportedly has accepted a plea deal in Ingham County Circuit Court pleading guilty to one felony count of resisting arrest and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

In the deal, according to a report Wednesday in the Lansing State Journal, prosecutors dropped two counts of misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct from his record stemming from an incident last October outside an East Lansing bar.

His sentencing will be Aug. 2, the newspaper reported.

As part part of the plea agreement, the Lansing State Journal reported the Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor is not opposed to a sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.

Perry’s conviction could be set aside as late as his 24th birthday and the record of this case would be erased as long as he does not violate any guidelines set by the judge.

Perry had been suspended from the team but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh earlier this month said Perry was going through offseason workouts with the team until the resolution of his legal issues. Perry also worked Michigan’s camps last weekend.

Harbaugh said Perry will not play for Michigan until the case is resolved.

“He won’t represent the team on the field in games until the case is finalized, until there’s closure,” Harbaugh said recently. “He’s always had the opportunity to get treatment, to get academic support, to be in the university as a functioning member of the university.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/chengelis