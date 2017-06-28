Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary was named to the Sporting News’ preseason All-American first team on Wednesday, one of two Wolverines to make the first or second teams. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

The expectations for Rashan Gary continue to grow.

Michigan’s defensive coordinator, Don Brown, called the sophomore-to-be potentially the “best I’ve ever seen” at defensive end.

He’s expected to be, at least, one of the best this season. Gary was named to the Sporting News’ preseason All-American first team on Wednesday, one of two Wolverines to make the first or second teams. Offensive lineman Mason Cole is a second-team pick.

The 6-foot-5, 287-pound Gary had five tackles for loss and a sack among 27 tackles last season as a freshman on a deep Michigan defensive line. He also had seven quarterback hurries.

“The former No. 1 recruit (out of Paramus Catholic in New Jersey) in the country is versatile, and defensive coordinator Don Brown will make the most out of that talent this season,” Bill Bender of the Sporting News wrote. “This isn’t a reach to put Gary on the first team. He will emerge as an elite defensive lineman in the Big Ten this year.”