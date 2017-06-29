Brandon Johns (Photo: Scout.com)

East Lansing’s Brandon Johns has spent his life playing in the shadows of Michigan State.

But the four-star forward will take the next chapter of his basketball career down the road.

Johns, who is considered the state’s top high school basketball prospect, announced his commitment to Michigan on Thursday.

“It’s been a long ride but I’m beyond grateful to have gone through this with everyone that’s been a part of it,” Johns tweeted. “This was definitely the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make but without further ado I’d like to announce that I’m continuing my academic and basketball career at…The University of Michigan!”

Johns (6-foot-8, 206 pounds) picked the Wolverines over a host of programs, including Michigan State, which is only a couple miles away from East Lansing High. He also had offers from Xavier, Creighton and Missouri, among others.

Johns is ranked the No. 54 player in the nation and No. 18 power forward in the 247Sports Composite rankings. On Scout he is ranked the No. 100 player nationally and No. 21 at his position.

He joins Detroit East English Village point guard David DeJulius in Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class.