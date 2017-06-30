Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The program is designed to use football to help at-risk elementary and middle-school aged male students to become more successful in the classroom. David Guralnick, Detroit News

Buy Photo Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary runs a scrimmage with some of the students during the Youth Impact Program this week at Michigan Stadium. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The little men have taken over the Big House.

More than 100 students from Detroit are at the University of Michigan this week and next week for the Youth Impact Program. The boys, age 10-14 and identified as at-risk and from low-income, inner-city households, are learning life skills, and receiving academic support, and character and athletic development.

Current and former Michigan football players, as well as Detroit teachers, U.S. Marines and UM staff members, are leading the young men in the program. Jack Harbaugh, father of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, also volunteers in the program.

The national Youth Impact Program partners with universities such as UM to have a local impact. To find out more about the program or to donate, go to youthimpactprogram.org.