The program is designed to use football to help at-risk elementary and middle-school aged male students to become more successful in the classroom. David Guralnick, Detroit News

The little men have taken over the Big House.

More than 100 students from Detroit are at the University of Michigan this week and next week for the Youth Impact Program. The boys, age 10-14 and identified as at-risk and from low-income, inner-city households, are learning life skills, and receiving academic support, and character and athletic development.

Current and former Michigan football players, as well as Detroit teachers, U.S. Marines and UM staff members, are leading the young men in the program. Jack Harbaugh, father of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, also volunteers in the program.

The national Youth Impact Program partners with universities such as UM to have a local impact. To find out more about the program or to donate, go to youthimpactprogram.org.

Youth Impact Program at Michigan Stadium
Former Michigan football player Chris Bryant talks
Former Michigan football player Chris Bryant talks to the students participating in the Youth Impact Program at Michigan Stadium, June 28, 2017. Staffed by players, teachers, and military personnel, the program is designed to use football to help at-risk elementary and middle-school aged male students to become more successful in the classroom.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The students do pushups in the tunnel before heading
The students do pushups in the tunnel before heading out onto the field.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Staff Sargent Shane Tovrea with the 1st battalion 24th
Staff Sargent Shane Tovrea with the 1st battalion 24th Marines out of Selfridge ANG leads some of the students out onto the field.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The students listen to instructions before starting
The students listen to instructions before starting their work on the field.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The students run laps around the field.
The students run laps around the field.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Chris Bryant, director of high school relations, watches
Chris Bryant, director of high school relations, watches 11-year-old Ryan Hooper run up and down the stairs after not being respectful to one of the coaches.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Offensive Graduate Assistant Drew Terrell directs the
Offensive Graduate Assistant Drew Terrell directs the students through drills.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Jamir Gardner and the rest of his teammates run through
Jamir Gardner and the rest of his teammates run through drills.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The students run through drills.
The students run through drills.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans directs the students
Michigan running back Chris Evans directs the students through drills.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Amauri Wright, 11, of Detroit is kept under a watchful
Amauri Wright, 11, of Detroit is kept under a watchful eye by running back Chris Evans as he runs through drills.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Former Michigan football player Chris Bryant spins
Former Michigan football player Chris Bryant spins a football to determine which team will start on offense during a scrimmage.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary runs a scrimmage
Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary runs a scrimmage with some of the students during the camp.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The students participate in a scrimmage during the
The students participate in a scrimmage during the camp.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Defensive end Rashan Gary chats with some of the students
Defensive end Rashan Gary chats with some of the students during the camp.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Jack Harbaugh, father of head football coach Jim Harbaugh,
Jack Harbaugh, father of head football coach Jim Harbaugh, gets a loud greeting for his 78th birthday from the students.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil runs a scrimmage with
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil runs a scrimmage with some of the students during the camp.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Linebacker Devin Gil runs a scrimmage with some of
Linebacker Devin Gil runs a scrimmage with some of the students during the camp.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
