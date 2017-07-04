Corey Malone-Hatcher (Photo: Scout.com)

Corey Malone-Hatcher, a four-star freshman defensive end for Michigan, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is retiring from football.

Malone-Hatcher, from St. Joseph (Mich.) High, says he is not able to compete due to lingering effects of an Achilles injury suffered in 2015 early in his junior season.

Malone-Hatcher says he will remain at Michigan on scholarship but will not play football. He started at Michigan in January as an early-enrollee.

Malone-Hatcher was healthy during his senior season, appearing in every game and recording 90 tackles, including 28 for losses. He made The Detroit News Dream Team and was also the No. 8 player on The Detroit News Blue Chip list.

“I would like to take this moment to thank the University of Michigan and the coaching staff for investing in me,” Malone-Hatcher wrote. “September 9th of 2015 I tore my left Achilles in a high school football game. After a surgical repair and thousands of hours of rehab my Achilles has not been recovering how it should be and is many months behind where it should be at this point in time.

“After discussions with the training staff and team doctor it was collectively decided that I will take a medical disqualification. I will stay at the university as a student, still on a full-ride scholarship, but will no longer have the opportunity to suit up as a Wolverine.

“I apologize to coach Harbaugh and coach Matti (Greg Mattison) as I know the expectation was for me to be able to come in and have an immediate impact. Nobody is more disappointed than myself. I came to the University of Michigan to be turned into an excellent football player, excellent student, and most importantly a Michigan Man. Sadly, my football career is over. I will continue in my pursuit the other two key points and let God take the wheel.

“Thank you to the Michigan fans who have supported me throughout my high school career. Happy Fourth of July and Go Blue.”