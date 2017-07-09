VegasInsider.com’s odds, updated this month, have Michigan at 14-1 to win college football’s national championship, trailing just five teams – Alabama, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida State and Oklahoma.
Michigan State’s odds are 250-1.
Among Big Ten teams, Penn State (20-1) trails Ohio State and Michigan, followed by Wisconsin (50-1), Nebraska (150-1) and Iowa (200-1).
Ohio State is also favored to win the Big Ten title at 5-4, followed by Michigan (4-1) and Wisconsin (9-2). Michigan State is at 25-1.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS
Alabama 3-1
Ohio State 15-2
Southern Cal 15-2
Florida State 8-1
Oklahoma 10-1
Michigan 14-1
LSU 16-1
Penn State 20-1
Clemson 25-1
Oklahoma State 28-1
Auburn 28-1
Washington 28-1
Georgia 33-1
Louisville 33-1
Florida 33-1
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS
Ohio State 5-4
Michigan 4-1
Wisconsin 9-2
Penn State 5-1
Nebraska 20-1
Northwestern 20-1
Michigan State 25-1
Minnesota 28-1
Iowa 28-1
Indiana 80-1
Maryland 100-1
Illinois 150-1
Purdue 150-1
Rutgers 250-1
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs