Chase Winovich (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

VegasInsider.com’s odds, updated this month, have Michigan at 14-1 to win college football’s national championship, trailing just five teams – Alabama, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida State and Oklahoma.

Michigan State’s odds are 250-1.

Among Big Ten teams, Penn State (20-1) trails Ohio State and Michigan, followed by Wisconsin (50-1), Nebraska (150-1) and Iowa (200-1).

Ohio State is also favored to win the Big Ten title at 5-4, followed by Michigan (4-1) and Wisconsin (9-2). Michigan State is at 25-1.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Alabama 3-1

Ohio State 15-2

Southern Cal 15-2

Florida State 8-1

Oklahoma 10-1

Michigan 14-1

LSU 16-1

Penn State 20-1

Clemson 25-1

Oklahoma State 28-1

Auburn 28-1

Washington 28-1

Georgia 33-1

Louisville 33-1

Florida 33-1

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Ohio State 5-4

Michigan 4-1

Wisconsin 9-2

Penn State 5-1

Nebraska 20-1

Northwestern 20-1

Michigan State 25-1

Minnesota 28-1

Iowa 28-1

Indiana 80-1

Maryland 100-1

Illinois 150-1

Purdue 150-1

Rutgers 250-1