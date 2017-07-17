Jeremy Ruckert, a five-star prospect and ranked the No. 1 tight end in the nation by Scout.com, committed to Ohio State on Monday.
Ruckert, from Lindenhurst (N.Y.) High, chose the Buckeyes from a group of finalists that also included Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
Ruckert revealed the decision in a video he tweeted in which the finalists were represented in a go-kart race dubbed "The Commitment Grand Prix," with Ohio State crossing the finish line first. Ruckert unzipped his warmup jacket at the end to reveal an Ohio State shirt.
Ruckert (6-5, 230 pounds) is ranked the No. 18 prospect overall on the Scout 300 for 2018.
Michigan has 10 commitments in its 2018 recruiting class but has not yet landed a tight end or receiver.
