Jeremy Ruckert (Photo: Scout.com)

Jeremy Ruckert, a five-star prospect and ranked the No. 1 tight end in the nation by Scout.com, committed to Ohio State on Monday.

Ruckert, from Lindenhurst (N.Y.) High, chose the Buckeyes from a group of finalists that also included Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

Ruckert revealed the decision in a video he tweeted in which the finalists were represented in a go-kart race dubbed "The Commitment Grand Prix," with Ohio State crossing the finish line first. Ruckert unzipped his warmup jacket at the end to reveal an Ohio State shirt.

I am officially committed to...... pic.twitter.com/XOYdA4JKsl — Jeremy Ruckert (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) July 17, 2017

Ruckert (6-5, 230 pounds) is ranked the No. 18 prospect overall on the Scout 300 for 2018.

Michigan has 10 commitments in its 2018 recruiting class but has not yet landed a tight end or receiver.